Nixil Pty Ltd and Zafin Join Forces to Offer Integrated Dynamic Product and Relationship-Based Pricing Capabilities

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for financial institutions, announces it has partnered with leading banking Information and Communications Technology (ICT) integration provider Nixil Pty Ltd (Nixil) to integrate Zafin’s award-winning platform at banks and credit unions across Australia and New Zealand.



Through the partnership, Nixil is able to help accelerate Zafin deployments, which externalize the product and pricing functions from a financial institution’s core system. By working with a systems integrator like Nixil, institutions can see a return on investment often in 12 months or less, as they unleash Zafin’s platform to deliver best-in-class customer journeys, offers and rewards.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nixil to offer more financial institutions across Australia and New Zealand access to our powerful enterprise product catalogue and relationship-based pricing capabilities. Banks and credit unions of all sizes are locked in increasingly fierce competition for new customers and members, and the Zafin-Nixil partnership offers institutions a leg up over those mired in outdated technology and processes,” said John Smith, EVP Ecosystem at Zafin. “By leveraging the Zafin platform, financial institutions can deliver deeply personalized experiences to their customers and respond quickly to evolving market needs – a key differentiator in this crowded space.”

“We are extremely excited to join the global Zafin ecosystem as a trusted integration partner,” said Peter Sumares, Director at Nixil. “The Zafin-Nixil partnership will strengthen our offerings to our financial institution clients and will achieve increased efficiencies and accelerated transformation opportunities.”

Access to Zafin’s SaaS platform complements the existing capabilities Nixil delivers for financial institutions, offering comprehensive integration services.

About Zafin:

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to centre their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. www.Zafin.com

About Nixil:

Nixil, is a proudly Australian business with our core competencies focused in the banking and financial services industries.

We partner with forward thinking market leaders, locally and across the APAC region, to fulfill their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) implementation, development, integration and resourcing needs.

Our highly skilled IT specialists have local and international experience which brings different perspectives and world best practice to each engagement Nixil is deployed on. www.nixil.com.au

