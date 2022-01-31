NJ-Based Analytics Company Offers Full Range of Services for Online Marketeers

TestMarket Analytics claims that small businesses that sell on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Etsy - if they play their cards right - can compete with much larger counterparts

TestMarket Analytics, a New Jersey-based analytics firm, has unveiled a unified platform providing the full range of sales/marketing, brand-building and analysis services for small businesses that sell products on popular US-based e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Walmart.

“The platform provides a one-stop shop for online Marketeers seeking to bolster sales, increase customer trust, raise their brand visibility, and track consumer behavior without having to buy expensive software or spend lots of money on consultancy services,” Eyvaz Huseynov, TestMarket Analytics co-founder and chief operating officer, says.

‘Extremely Well-Versed in World of e-Commerce’

TestMarket Analytics is devoted to helping new sellers enter the digital marketplace so they can generate sustainable incomes through the use of winning sales/marketing strategies. “We contribute to the development of brands, products and services by collating – and thoroughly analyzing – customer feedback,” Huseynov explains.

The company also distributes and tests discounted products in order to raise brand recognition on leading US-based digital marketplaces and help sellers gain the trust of their customers, according to Huseynov. “With a view to providing users with the most effective solutions, we work with an exceptionally talented team of experts who are extremely well-versed in the world of e-commerce,” he says.

With the use of advanced AI-driven analysis methods, TestMarket Analytics also identifies vital keywords that should be included in sellers’ product lists, in addition to those with the greatest potential for mounting effective pay-per-click campaigns.

Poised for Growth amid Rising Demand

Incorporated last year, TestMarket Analytics is an AI-supported analytics company specialized in sales and marketing strategy, brand building, keyword analysis, product promotion and digital advertising. Its overriding objective, company officials say, is to help small marketeers compete – and even thrive – in America’s crowded digital marketplace.

Despite its relative youth, TestMarket Analytics has already formulated winning sales and marketing strategies for more than 1,600 online sellers within the US. “Currently, more than 21,000 US-based product testers are utilizing our platform,” Murat Aras, company co-founder and business developer, says.

He adds: “The shrinkage of the retail sector is making sellers move to online marketplaces. We are observing that the number of product sellers on online platforms is increasing day by day, and we expect to see demand for our services increase dramatically in the short term.”

