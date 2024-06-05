No Code Innovation Summit Riyadh: A Landmark Event for No-Code Technology Enthusiasts

Holberton School Highlights IT Education at the Successful No Code Innovation Summit in Riyadh.

—

The No Code Innovation Summit, held on May 20-21, 2024, at The Garage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, concluded with resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and energized. This groundbreaking event brought together industry professionals, thought leaders, and tech enthusiasts from around the globe to explore and celebrate the transformative power of no-code solutions.





The No Code Innovation Summit is a premier event dedicated to the revolutionary world of low-code and no-code technology. Endorsed by top government bodies and designed by globally acclaimed experts, the summit provided an unparalleled platform for innovation, knowledge sharing, and networking. The event aimed to showcase the latest trends and practices in no-code technology, offering practical implementations, engaging sessions, and workshops to foster a dynamic no-code community.

The No Code Innovation Summit in Riyadh attracted over 1000 prequalified attendees, including 200 government advisors and 100 expert thought leaders. The event featured a series of engaging sessions and hands-on workshops with leading platforms, allowing participants to delve into the most recent developments in low-code and no-code technology. Attendees had the opportunity to witness how various sectors are leveraging no-code solutions to foster innovation, streamline operations, and achieve impressive outcomes.

Key highlights of the event included:



- Engaging Sessions and Workshops: Participants engaged in hands-on sessions with leading platforms, engaging in meaningful conversations and connecting with a vibrant no-code community.

- Latest Trends and Practices: Top experts shared insights on the most recent developments in low-code and no-code technology, offering attendees valuable knowledge and perspectives.

- Practical Implementations: Various sectors showcased how they are utilizing no-code solutions to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve impressive outcomes.

- Exclusive Insights: Attendees had the chance to network with key government officials and globally recognized specialists, gaining unique perspectives and critical insights.

Holberton School played a significant role in the No Code Innovation Summit as the Tech Partner. The school's involvement underscored its commitment to integrating no-code technology into IT education, empowering the next generation of tech professionals. Holberton School's participation in the summit highlighted its dedication to fostering innovation and providing students with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.



Shamsi Bayramzade, CEO of Holberton School Azerbaijan, expressed her satisfaction with the event, stating, “The No Code Innovation Summit was an amazing experience. I had the opportunity to meet industry leaders, discuss the future of IT education, and explore how no-code technology can be integrated into our curriculum to empower the next generation of tech professionals.” Bayramzade emphasized the importance of such events in fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, which are crucial for the advancement of the tech industry.

Arwa Chahbi from Plexus Global, the organizing team behind the summit, praised the event's success, stating, “It was a great gathering that exceeded all expectations. The energy and enthusiasm around this transformative technology were truly contagious, and it was wonderful to see so many talented individuals come together to share their knowledge and experiences.” Chahbi highlighted the significance of the No Code Innovation Summit in bringing together diverse perspectives and fostering a collaborative environment for innovation.

The success of the No Code Innovation Summit was made possible thanks to the support and collaboration of various partners. Holberton School was proud to be the Tech Partner at the event, contributing significantly to the educational and technological discourse. Mediamark Digital and "PR to SKY" served as the esteemed Media Partners, ensuring extensive coverage and engagement across various platforms.

The No Code Innovation Summit has set a high standard for future events, demonstrating the incredible potential of no-code technology to revolutionize various industries. As the organizers look forward to the next summit, they remain committed to fostering innovation, sharing knowledge, and connecting the global tech community.



About the company: Plexus Global Conferences and Exhibitions is a renowned event management company specializing in organizing conferences, exhibitions, and trade shows across various industries. With a strong track record of successful events, Plexus Global is committed to delivering exceptional experiences that foster knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, and business growth. Plexus Global Conferences and Exhibitions is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to organize impactful events that drive growth, foster collaboration, and showcase industry leadership with our industry expertise

Contact Info:

Name: Ruslan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mediamark Digital

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE

Phone: 9296344243

Website: https://mediamark.digital/



Release ID: 89131931

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.