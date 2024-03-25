No Elder Abuse | Nursing Homes & Elder Abuse Law Center in CA-USA

"No Elder Abuse" is not just a slogan; it's a commitment upheld by the Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center (NHEALC) to safeguard the rights of the elderly population in care facilities in California.

Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center (NHEALC) has witnessed and fought against elder abuse for two decades. It is a humanitarian organization filing civil lawsuits throughout California against abusive nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly (RCFEs), and abuse of the elderly.

Elder abuse in nursing homes is a significant issue, encompassing physical, emotional, financial, or neglect, threatening the safety and welfare of the elderly. Statistics reveal that 13% of complaints to the California Department of Aging relate to abuse or neglect, which is double the national average of 5%. Alarmingly, one in ten elderly individuals experiences some form of abuse, with nursing homes being common settings for these unfortunate incidents.

To address this situation, the Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center provides legal assistance to victims of abuse and plays a key role in strengthening and advocating for changes in the law. From raising public awareness and providing free legal advice to participating in policymaking. NHEALC has been successful in protecting the rights of the elderly in nursing homes & assisted living facilities nearly across the United States.

Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center invests substantial time, money, and resources, including retaining top medical experts, to ensure the best possible outcome for their clients. However, there is typically no fee until the center recovers compensation from the negligent facility. The center relies on the Elder Adult and Dependent Adult Civil Protection Act, as well as various state and federal statutes and regulations on the appropriate care and protection of California seniors.

NHEALC identifies causes of abuse in nursing homes as staffing shortages, inadequate employee training, and lapses in management and supervision. The center has worked closely with legislators to propose and support new legal measures, aiming to clarify responsibilities and improve care standards.

As a leading legal organization specializing in the protection of the elderly, the Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center provides support, advice, and legal representation for victims of abuse in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The center encourages community, family, and government involvement in the fight against elder abuse, striving toward a future where every elderly individual in California can live safely and with dignity.

About The Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center

The Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center was started in 2004 in Walnut Creek, California by two elder abuse attorneys who were concerned with the growing elder abuse and neglect problem in California. The Center fills civil lawsuits across California against skilled nursing homes (SNFs) and residential care facilities for the elderly (RCFEs) on behalf of seniors and elders who have suffered injuries due to elder abuse and neglect.

With a mission to prevent nursing home neglect and elder abuse, NHEALC’s nursing home abuse lawyers use California’s legal system to obtain justice and compensation for victims and their families.

"With our team of seasoned elder abuse lawyers, we boast a robust history of successfully managing intricate elder abuse cases. We attentively listen to client's stories, assess their case, and provide them with the guidance and support they need. Rest assured, our unwavering commitment is to secure favorable outcomes for our valued clients." Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center.

