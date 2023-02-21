No Waste No Hunger: A Global Social Project That Aims To Draw Attention to World Hunger and Food Waste

The "No Waste No Hunger" project aims to support one of the UN's 17 SDGs - Zero Hunger. Ambassadors from different parts of the world already started to join the project and Youssef Esawy, Lauren Sesselmann, Gulpari Bayramova, and Yohanis Gebreyesus are among them.

—

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals are a set of goals that were agreed upon by all 193 UN member states in 2015. These goals cover issues ranging from poverty to health and wellness, to climate change and clean energy. One of these goals is to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition while ensuring sustainable agriculture.

Every year, global food waste costs $1 trillion–enough money to feed 2 billion people!

A new project called “No Waste No Hunger” aims to educate people about the importance of reducing food waste. The project is created by Mediamark Digital and started with ambassadors from different countries who will help to reach more people and remind them of the importance of reducing waste.





PROJECT AMBASSADORS

Youssef Esawy, a well-known model and fashion content creator joined the #NoWasteNoHunger campaign. The model has more than 3.7M cumulative followers on Instagram and TikTok is passionate to help the Project to remind people about food waste and global hunger issues. Youssef has inspired millions with his creative ideas and quality content.



Lauren Sesselmann, an American-born Canadian soccer player and Olympic bronze medalist joined the “No Waste No Hunger” project. She was a member of the Canada national team from 2011 to 2015 and is also a trainer, producer, and host of the fitness DVD program “Fit As A Pro with Lauren Sesselmann”. Sesselmann was named to the 18-player Canadian squad for the 2011 Pan American Games at Guadalajara.

Gulpari Bayramova, a successful Azerbaijani businesswoman, joined the “No Waste No Hunger” project. Mrs. Bayramova is the chairperson of the Azerbaijan International Business Partners Club (BPC) and the founder of the Agromix Company. She is recognized as one of the most distinguished female entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan because of her social outreach activities. Gulpari Bayramova was among those awarded the “Dayaq” Award as a successful female entrepreneur of 2022 in Azerbaijan.

Yohanis Gebreyesus is an international author, chef, and managing director of CY Dynamics. Since his early childhood, he has been fascinated with the whole traditional ceremonies that went along with the planning and consumption of Ethiopian hit meals during festivities. His cookbook, Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa, won the 2019 James Beard Award for Best International Cookbook.

Orkhan Rzayev, The founder of the "No Waste No Hunger" project, believes there is a huge opportunity to educate people on food waste. He says, they started working with different celebrities, organizations, hotels, and restaurants to find a better way to draw attention to global hunger and food waste.

The project was already featured on the New York and London streets and in major media outlets. Also "Kitchen Plus", a restaurant in Baku, Azerbaijan put up posters on their tables in support of the campaign. The posters are designed to help customers understand the importance of reducing food waste and helping those in need.

The project aims to reach 100M people during the year.

About Us: Mediamark Digital is a marketing & PR Agency domiciled in Lewes, US. With 7 years of experience, the Agency gives companies an opportunity to reach millions of potential users in a short time. They make it easy for companies of all sizes — and from companies across the globe — to get their advertisements in Times Square and other cool places in the US, and also to reach users through social media and other digital platforms. For further information, please see the Company's website at https://mediamark.digital/

Contact Info:

Name: Orkhan Rzayev

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mediamark Digital

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE.

Website: https://mediamark.digital/



Release ID: 89090524

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.