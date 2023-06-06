Noah Holdings celebrates the opening of new corporate headquarters

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, celebrates the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Hongqiao, Shanghai on May 18th.

The Noah Wealth Center was officially inaugurated in a grand ceremony. The Center, located at the pivotal Hongqiao hub, welcomed distinguished guests from across the globe. Over 600 invitees, including clients and partners, joined the Noah team on-site to witness this monumental occasion.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, emphasized in her welcoming speech, 'Having been in the industry for nearly two decades, Noah lives up to its promises and never stops marching forward on the path of wealth management.'

In the afternoon sessions, panels comprised of esteemed academics, entrepreneurs, influencers, and high-ranking Noah executives were assembled. The panel notably included Zhe Yin, Co-Founder of Noah Holdings and Chairman of Gopher Assets, the acclaimed economist Daokui Li, and Alvin Chua, CIO of Noah International. The panelists explored a variety of key issues, from Noah's strategic growth plans and the macroeconomic trends in China, to domestic asset inheritance and global asset allocation. Their insightful discussions provided valuable perspectives for Noah's clients and other esteemed attendees.

Music holds a deeply rooted connection with Noah, a connection symbolized by its logo, inspired by the Stradivarius. The Noah Philharmonic Orchestra performed "Music for Love" at the grand opening ceremony, introducing a melodious element to the proceedings.

The 'Noah Charity Market' was a highlight, attracting the enthusiastic participation of compassionate Noah employees and clients. Co-hosted by Noah Holdings and the Noah Foundation, this philanthropic event saw the heartfelt involvement of 27 social organizations and businesses, further elevating the spirit of charity at the Noah Wealth Center.

In pursuit of a sustainable future, Noah is committed to responsible investment practices. On May 19th, a sustainability-focused forum was hosted by Noah at the new headquarters, stimulating dialogues on future sustainable development trends and contributing insights toward global sustainable development goals.

"Noah has now published Sustainability Reports for nine consecutive years. We strive to fulfill our ESG obligations to shareholders, employees, society, and the environment," stated Ms. Zhang Jiayu, Founding Investor and Executive Director of Noah Holdings. Responding to the national appeal, Noah supports China's carbon peaking and neutrality goals with concrete actions and stays committed to sustainable development. Noah increased the proportion of green investment in its investment portfolio and set up ESG investment during its public offerings at home and abroad.

Designed by the globally renowned architect Norman Foster, the Noah Wealth Center features bird-friendly design elements, such as collision-proof glass, symbolizing a step towards creating bird-friendly urban environments. The interconnected ABC buildings serve as the primary office spaces for Noah employees, while Building D hosts a range of amenities including music and art zones, VIP lounges, and client-exclusive areas, ensuring a comprehensive, one-stop service experience for Noah's clients.

On July 13, 2022, Noah went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, thus becoming China’s first independent wealth management institution dually listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Noah’s businesses cover wealth management and asset management.

