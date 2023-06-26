Noah Holdings Launches the ‘Ten Thousand Trust’ Art Exhibition

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, hosted the grand launch of the "10,000 Trusts" exhibition. The inaugural N+ card ceremony also took place at the Noah Wealth Center D Building, B1 Exhibition Hall on June 18th.

For twenty years since its establishment in 2003, Noah Holdings has maintained a client-centered approach. Art has always been a vital component, embodying Noah's ethos, cultivating spiritual wealth alongside clients, and pursuing wisdom beyond mere financial prosperity.

The "10,000 Trusts" project, a visionary endeavor led by Noah Creative, was meticulously crafted into reality by the esteemed artist, Ms. Xiaohui Wang. Over the span of a year, she skillfully shaped this visual art project centered around portrait photography. Each participating client is included in the project, showcasing their unique artistic allure. This endeavor serves as a testament to the trust Noah's clients have extended since the company's inception. For this launch ceremony, Noah was delighted to invite Luka Stradivari, a direct descendant of the famed Stradivari, to present a musical performance, thus offering a diverse artistic experience to all attendees.

In her welcome speech, Ms. Jingbo Wang, the co-founder, chairwoman of the board, and CEO of Noah Holdings, emphasized that "Noah remains committed to long-termism and a client-centric philosophy. Our growth and development are largely thanks to the continuous trust of our clients. The primary motive behind the "10,000 Trusts" art exhibition is to reciprocate this trust. Noah aspires to establish a business that endures a century, and our headquarters should feel like a home for our clients. A place where their portraits are kept and passed down through generations. This stands as a testament to Noah's dedication to our clients and their enduring trust in us."

During her opening remarks titled "Moving Forward Together," Ms. Xiaohui Wang shared the original intention behind the "10,000 Trusts" art exhibition, a collaborative effort with Ms. Jingbo Wang and Noah Holdings. She shed light on the question, "Why is Noah investing in creating a Noah Metaverse?" As Ms. Jingbo Wang passionately explained to Ms. Xiaohui Wang, "We are building a metaverse specifically for Noah's community, a microcosm of their world. Our Noah family can meet, congregate, and form lasting relationships.

The "10,000 Trusts" art exhibition is a significant step by Noah towards deepening its commitment to a client-centered approach, thereby strengthening its bond with clients. The abundant trust and support have allowed the "10,000 Trusts" project to progress smoothly, transforming it into a truly collaborative endeavor involving thousands of people.

Honoring wealth inheritance through art and music, and concurrently constructing a pathway to the art world for Noah's clients, has been a foundational pillar in Noah's development ethos from its very beginning. Art has persistently functioned as a companion, bestowing Noah with introspection, warmth, and strength. The central motivation for organizing annual art activities over successive years is to probe the linkage between wealth and art for the benefit of Noah's clients.

