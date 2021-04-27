Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May 10, 2021

Earnings Conference Call to be held on Monday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern) / Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong)

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International 1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password 0955316

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until May 17, 2021 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10154694.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. From January to December of 2020, Noah distributed RMB94.7 billion (US$14.5 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB152.8 billion (US$23.4 billion) as of December 31, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,231 relationship managers across 80 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 360,637 registered clients as of December 31, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

