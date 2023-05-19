Noah Holdings releases Sustainability Report

—

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, announced the publication of Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing its strategy and actions aligned with key ESG priorities.

'Responding to the national appeal, Noah supported China's goals of carbon peaking and neutrality with concrete actions and stayed committed to sustainable development. Noah increased the proportion of green investment in its investment portfolio and set up ESG investment during its public offerings at home and abroad.' said Jingbo Wang, Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, believing promoting ESG is a strategic driver for long-term sustainable development of companies. 'Noah, as an advocate for true value in the industry, is ready to start a new journey. In times of uncertainties, Noah embraces changes and turns sweeping shifts into valuable opportunities and returns with honor. '

The report offers a comprehensive look at Noah Holding's ESG approach and showcases accomplishments in three main pillars: environmental protection, social impact, and responsible operations and governance.

Noah Holdings has taken significant steps to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These steps include digitizing systems, reducing the use of administrative paper, and controlling energy consumption. By implementing these methods to save energy and reduce carbon emissions, the company has consistently improved office efficiency. As a result of sustained efforts, GHG emissions intensity was 0.12t-CO2e/RMB million, and 3% of total procurement is green procurement.

Noah is proud to have an exceptional track record of gender diversity at the societal level. The company has a workforce that is 62.1% female, and 33.9% of its senior executives are also female. Noah is committed to promoting gender diversity in the workplace and is setting a benchmark for other companies to follow.

Noah has incorporated ESG into the corporate governance system. The report highlights that 'The Noah ESG Committee has been established to practice sustainability in a top-down approach. Our management has also included ESG as a bonus point in the KPI appraisal. In terms of responsible ESG investment, Noah benchmarks its performance against international standards. '

Noah has established a professional information security team and obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 29151 certifications to ensure that the utmost privacy and security of clients' data is maintained.

Noah has published Sustainability Reports for the ninth year in a row. In 2020, Noah announced the inclusion of ESG in the strategic planning, pledging to pursue sustainability in ESG-related areas. Noah strives to deliver on ESG goals and responsibilities to shareholders, employees, society, and the environment.

On July 13, 2022, Noah went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, thus becoming China’s first independent wealth management institution dually listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Noah Holdings had opened branch offices in 75 cities across China, expanding its presence in Hong Kong and Taiwan in China, Silicon Valley, New York in the U.S., and Singapore. Since its listing on the NYSE, Noah has distributed RMB 948.9 billion of investment products to clients.

In 2020, Noah and its subsidiary Gopher Asset signed the UN Principles for Responsible Investment to advance ESG investment through wealth management and asset management, offer comprehensive financial services to high-net-worth Chinese individuals and institutions all over the world, put sustainable development into concrete actions, and fuel the society with long-term impetus.

