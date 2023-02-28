Noah Holdings wins ‘Best Independent Wealth Manager – China’ at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2022

Noah Holdings has been recognized by Asian Private Banker, which identifies and honors the benchmark for excellence in private wealth management, for six consecutive years.

—

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), China's leading and pioneering wealth management service provider, was named the 'Best Independent Wealth Manager - China' at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2022.

The Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction identifies and honors the benchmark for excellence in private banking and wealth management in the Asia Pacific region.

Noah Holdings has been recognized by Asian Private Banker for six consecutive years.

Recipients at the 2022 Awards in other categories included BNP Paribas Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, HSBC Global Private Banking, Citibank, and Credit Suisse.

Noah started expanding its global presence in 2012. As of 2022, Noah Holdings has established branches in 76 cities in China and has offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Silicon Valley, New York, Singapore, and other countries and regions. In addition, Noah Holdings has become a dual-primary listed company on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") in Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in the United States.

In 2022, Noah Holdings won more than 80 awards and honors and was highly recognized by the industry for its comprehensive strength, professionalism, and excellent services.

