Noah International Hosts Successful Hong Kong Growth Summit

—

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors hosted its successful Hong Kong Growth Summit from March 21 to 24.

Noah International has concluded its successful Hong Kong Growth Summit after four days of engaging discussions and insightful presentations by industry leaders and experts. The summit brought together top executives from renowned firms such as Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, TPG, GMO, Jinglin, insurance professionals, and senior investment consultants, to share their perspectives on investment strategies and market trends.

The Growth Summit focused on exploring diversified investment strategies in uncertain times and emphasized the importance of risk management, diversification, and a multi-asset approach to achieve higher potential returns. Alvin Chua, Chief Investment Officer of Noah International, highlighted that 2023 can be an excellent year for portfolio allocation, as historical data shows that the near-end of an interest rate hike cycle is a golden window for investing in private equity.

The summit highlighted investment opportunities in technology, ESG, food, and agriculture. ChatGPT, an AI language model, was also mentioned as a potential spark for a new wave of AI investment.

The summit emphasized the importance of tail risk hedging strategies during periods of macroeconomic volatility and trends, as well as the significance of currency and regional diversification, and the importance of diversifying investments across multiple assets.

One of the key takeaways from the summit was the potential of China to benefit from the "asset transformation wave." As personal assets shift from physical assets to financial assets, new opportunities are arising in the asset management industry. Experts explored how China is poised to benefit from this trend and emphasized the need for diversification and a multi-asset approach to achieve higher potential returns.

The Noah International Hong Kong Growth Summit provided valuable insights on achieving stable and reasonable growth in uncertain times and emphasized the importance of risk management, diversification, and a multi-asset approach to achieve higher potential returns. The summit's success showcased Noah International's commitment to providing its clients with innovative solutions and investment strategies to navigate today's dynamic investment landscape.

