THE NOAH PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA'S GLOBAL TOUR HITS HONG KONG

As Noah Holdings (NOAH.US/06686.HK), a global trailblazer in independent wealth management, gears up to mark its 11th anniversary in Hong Kong and the 1st anniversary of its stock listing on the Hong Kong Exchange, the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra has touched down in the Pearl of the Orient. Following its successful tour across Shanghai, Beijing, Xiamen, and Xi'an, the orchestra is primed to offer a special symphonic performance to its clients, investors, partners, and others. Attendees can anticipate a unique audiovisual experience that harmoniously melds classical and contemporary, and Eastern and Western styles.

With “private banking” as its cornerstone, Noah grew its wealth and asset management business servicing the increasing global Chinese communities over the past 20 years. Its approach has always been rooted in truly understanding its clients' needs, shifting from a product-focused to a client-centric model. Over the last 11 years, Noah Holdings (06686.HK) has remained steadfast in its client-centered core strategy, constantly enhancing the professional integrity and independence of its wealth management services. It has provided tailored and superior asset allocation plans for various client groups and has built a comprehensive wealth management service system for all stages of life. In 2023, Noah hosted its inaugural National Client Service Festival and has since facilitated over 30 investment strategy sessions across the nation, reaching nearly 15,000 participants. This initiative has served the varied needs of the globally affluent community through professional and innovative wealth management principles. Furthermore, Noah's commitment to industry compliance has been key to its steady and sustainable growth.

Music and arts form an integral part of Noah's "private banking" DNA. From its founding, Noah has infused music into its brand ethos to embody its pursuit of professionalism and mastery. In a nod to this commitment, Noah's brand logo incorporates the violin head design from the world-renowned "Stradivarius", symbolizing its unwavering pursuit of superior service quality. Moreover, Noah is dedicated to creating a distinctive client experience, orchestrating a series of "Art Meets Wealth" events. Over time, Noah Holdings has constructed the "Ten Thousand Trusts" visual arts project, which aims to convey deep respect and trust for its clients through the language of art and co-create a unique "legacy" with over ten thousand clients.

Becoming the primary destination for wealth allocation among the global Chinese community is a critical objective for Noah, positioning Hong Kong as its hub to cater to this community. To manifest the inspiring vision of "Originating from China, Resounding Around the World" and express its commitment to the global Chinese community, Noah Holdings founded the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra in 2018. This is a tangible demonstration of Noah Holdings' innovative approach of blending arts with wealth management. Co-established by renowned percussionist Xiong Zhou, the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra has held numerous concerts and performed almost a hundred pieces to date. The creation and evolution of this orchestra aim to offer clients a rich artistic experience, lending wealth management a deeper meaning.

In 2021, the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra joined thousands in "resounding" the revolutionary ancestors' paths in Shanghai, Xiamen, Xi'an, and Beijing, with a concert tour celebrating the Party's centennial birthday. In 2022, the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra collaborated with multiple musicians and acclaimed directors to produce the documentary "The Sound of Noah International", marking Noah's secondary listing in Hong Kong. It communicated the inspiring vision of "Originating from China, Resounding Around the World" and displayed Noah's commitment to serving the global Chinese community.

On July 13th, the first anniversary of Noah's Hong Kong stock listing, the Noah Philharmonic Orchestra specifically invited distinguished violinist and 49th Paganini International Violin Competition Gold Award winner, Mengla Huang, to passionately perform "The Butterfly Lovers". Notable conductor, pianist, and current vice president of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, Liang Zhang, also participated in the performance. The concert masterfully interpreted classic pieces like "Swan Lake", "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Jasmine Flower". This artistic extravaganza from Noah Holdings also provided Hong Kong with a musical feast.

Looking forward, Noah Holdings is dedicated to becoming the top choice for wealth allocation among the global Chinese community, persistently considering Hong Kong as the hub, achieving global reach, and catering to the needs of the global Chinese community. The Noah Philharmonic Orchestra will continue to uphold the concept of "Originating from China, Resounding Around the World", carrying the Noah melody to more countries and regions, extending Noah Holdings' professionalism and artistic DNA into more Chinese households, and collectively creating and enjoying the harmonious life of wealth and art.

About Noah Holdings

Noah was founded in 2005, attracted investment from Sequoia Capital in 2007, and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NOAH) in 2010, turning itself into China's first independent wealth management institution listed in the US. Being the first to carve out the business model driven by “dual wheels” -- wealth management and asset management.

In July 2022, Noah (HKEX: 6686) achieved a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, thus becoming China's first independent wealth management service provider listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. In December 2022, Noah converted its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, emerging as a dual-primary wealth management company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States, with its business covering wealth management and asset management. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had opened branch offices in 75 cities across China, expanding its presence in Hong Kong and Taiwan in China, Silicon Valley, New York in the U.S., and Singapore. Since its listing on the NYSE, Noah has distributed RMB 948.9 billion of investment products to clients.

