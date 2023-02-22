Nobel Laureate George F. Smoot Joins BFMeta

—

George F. Smoot, professor at the University of California, Berkeley and Nobel laureate in Physics in 2006, announced that he would join BFMeta, serving as the honorary chairman and honorary chief scientist.

George Smoot, a world-famous physicist and cosmologist, shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2006 with John Mather for discovering the blackbody form and anisotropy of the cosmic microwave background radiation. In addition, he is a recipient of Gruber Cosmology Prize (2006), the Daniel Chalonge Medal from the International School of Astrophysics (2006), Einstein Medal from Albert Einstein Society (2003), Ernest Orlando Lawrence Award from the US Department of Energy (1995) and the NASA Medal for Exceptional Scientific Achievement (1991).

Professor Smoot is excited about BFMeta’s innovation in the blockchain field. He holds the belief that this platform will become the world’s leading infrastructure for the development of the Metaverse and Web3.0, and will play a leading role in the future digital era. BFMeta team will work with Professor George F. Smoot through in-depth cooperation in terms of technology in an effort to build a global ecosystem and a world's top public chain!

BFMeta is a metaverse public chain based on the world's leading and open-source Bioforest Chain mobile blockchain operating system. It adopts energy-saving, safe and efficient consensus algorithm and combines the functions of native cross-chain, distributed storage and distributed computing to support billions of global users to develop and experience Web3.0 and metaverse applications.

BFMeta breaks the constraint that traditional blockchain technology must run on PC, and extends the application scope of blockchain to mobile terminals，BFMETA has made the following innovations on the mobile terminals:

On-chain voting governance in mobile terminal：It involves two consensus mechanisms called proof of stake and proof of participation, and this ensures everyone can participate in the blockchain network and co-govern the blockchain community

Terminals are nodes, nodes are services：The full link duplex communication network supports that mobile terminals and PC terminal devices can join the blockchain network, which realizes cross-terminal and cross-system direct connection to the chain

Ultra-light storage：Multi-dimensional sharding + memory image + checkpoint storage mechanism enable all terminal nodes to store data and provide data services. Checkpoint creates a mobile ultra-light storage entity

Support mobile network：BNRTC network mechanism realizes the interconnection between PC communication network nodes, and the sniffing, interconnection and data transmission between mobile communication network nodes and between PC and mobile communication network nodes.

In addition,BFMeta built a complete and independent evolution chain operation structure, which is convenient for users to customize and develop different business evolution chains.

BFMeta cross-chain digital asset interoperability enables the distribution, trading and management of digital assets and DP/NFT through Isomorphic cross-chain and heterogeneous cross technology.

The main chain, parallel chain and evolution chain are interconnected, and combined with BFMeta's unique cross-chain technology, cross-chain asset trading among various ecological chains can be realized.

Contact Info:

Name: Jacky Chan

Email: Send Email

Organization: BFMeta

Website: https://www.bfmeta.org/



Release ID: 89090647

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.