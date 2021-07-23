NoKill Network Launches Doge for your Doggie

NoKill Network has been connecting adoptable pets with new homes, and now every pet listed for adoption will receive Dogecoin balance. This platform allows anyone to contribute Dogecoin to a pet who needs a new home.

Doge for your Doggie - Every adoptable pet comes with Dogecoin

Pet adoptions surged as a result of the pandemic, and to promote the ongoing need for caring “forever homes,” animal advocacy group nokillnetwork.org is giving every adoptable pet some Dogecoin to take home with it upon adoption. “Every pet deserves a loving home, so anything we can do to encourage pet adoption to help save lives is worth a try,” says Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Alejandra. “We are connecting thousands of adoptable pets with new homes, and now by providing a platform on which anyone can contribute to a pet who needs a home, even those people who are not able to adopt a pet can encourage someone else to do so.” Statistics show that the demand for adoptable pets is much greater than the number of pets killed in shelters for lack of a home each year, and advocacy efforts have helped to reduce the number of animals killed in shelters to an all-time low.

“We wanted to create a novel way of encouraging adoption for pets in need of homes,” says Alejandra. “This is something useful.” Indeed, pet ownership often comes with new household expenses, so this mashup of crowdfunded peer-to-pet fintech seems great. But... Dogecoin? “We considered many options, and ultimately we wanted to utilize a coin that people could use worldwide, convert to any currency, or keep as an investment. Although many digital currencies fit those criteria, Dogecoin was selected because of the community behind it. Dogecoin has a reputation as fun, friendly, and for anyone. Dogecoin creator Billy Markus started a twitter campaign #DoOnlyGoodEveryday as an altruistic way of spreading kindness, which truly inspired us - there is no other currency in the world with this much built-in love. And then there’s Dogecoin’s mascot, The Shiba Inu. It was an easy decision to make, and we hope to help thousands of people with their new pets as well as their new Dogecoin wallet.”

Find out more about dogs, cats, and other pets in need of adoption at: https://www.nokillnetwork.org/adoption/

Each pet listed has a Dogecoin balance and offers a way for you to contribute.

Learn more about NoKill Network's mission and how you can help.

Inquiries can be directed to voice@nokillnetwork.org

