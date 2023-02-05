Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Air Travel Bag: Stay Connected Anywhere, Anytime

Nomad Internet releases the Nomad Air Travel Bag, a compact and portable solution designed to provide unlimited Wi-Fi internet.

Nomad Internet, America's largest WISP, is proud to announce the release of its revolutionary product, the Nomad Air Travel Bag. This innovative product includes unlimited Wi-Fi internet, fast charging solar panel, and up to a 7 days backup battery, all in one compact, portable package, enabling users to stay connected anywhere, anytime..

With the Nomad Air Travel Bag, users can now experience the freedom of going completely off-grid while staying connected wherever they go. Whether you're exploring the wilderness, conducting research, or simply need to stay connected while on the go, the Nomad Air Travel Bag is the perfect solution.

"We are thrilled to bring this game-changing product to market," says Sean Parent, Chief Operations Officer of Nomad Internet. "At Nomad, our mission is to bring affordable service to those who need it most, regardless of where they roam, and we are doing just that with the Nomad Air Travel Bag. Nomads can now stay connected without being tethered to an electrical grid or unreliable network connection. With the Nomad Air Travel Bag, you can work, stream, game, and communicate easily, no matter where you are."

The Nomad Air Travel Bag features a solar panel to keep your backup battery going indefinitely! Nomads can now stay connected to their high-speed internet service in remote locations for as long as they want. In addition, the bag includes a simple on-and-off switch, which makes it easy to control your device from anywhere.

"With unlimited Wi-Fi internet, fast charging solar panel, and a built-in GPS, you'll have everything you need to stay connected and productive, no matter where life takes you," Parent explained.

Nomad Internet utilizes America’s largest 4G LTE and 5G network to provide a network connection to those who live in rural communities or travel regularly. By combining the latest 5G technology with their service, Nomad offers the advantages of a major internet provider without a contract.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible internet experience to those who live or travel in remote areas," says Parent. "With the Nomad Air Travel Bag, we're taking that goal to the next level. Whether you're working on a remote project, backwoods camping, or just need a reliable internet connection while on the go, the Nomad Air Travel Bag has everything you need."

About Nomad Internet:

Nomad Internet is a leading wireless internet service provider (WISP) in the United States, committed to connecting the unconnected. Nomad offers the best customer service as it has uniquely poised itself by partnering with the three major carrier networks and utilizing the latest 5G technology.

