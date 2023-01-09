Nomad Internet is set to become the Largest National Rural WISP in America

The company uses cutting-edge innovative technology to provide high-speed wireless internet facilities to rural areas.

—

With years of extensive experience running a successful WISP, Jaden Garza establishes Nomad Internet with the commitment to providing wireless high-speed Internet to rural communities all over the country. Having a reliable internet service provider can be a challenge for those living in rural areas or constantly on the go, which is why Nomad Internet exists. Over the years, Nomad Internet has garnered a solid reputation for using ground-breaking technology to improve transparency and build stronger connections with its user base.

The company is proud to become the largest National Rural WISP in North America, offering high-quality Internet access directly to homes, businesses, and even while traveling around the globe. While regional WISPs are strong in their local communities, Nomad Internet brings the strength of a national brand, relationships with cellular providers, and the best certified 5G and 4G modems available. Among its competitors, the company stands out with the launch of a Real-Time Activation page, a new addition to its website aimed at increasing transparency and building stronger relationships with its customers.

“Transparency and honesty are integral values of the services we provide,” shares Jessica Garza, Co-founder at Nomad Internet. “Nobody wants to buy from a brand they can’t trust or have no way of verifying the quality of their services. All our new plans include our new low-latency service, which is made possible through the Nomad Air and Raptor Modems’ advanced high-power directional antennas that extend the reach of cellular networks. With our real-time activations being public, users can see they’re just one of many putting their trust in Nomad Internet.”

Moreover, Nomad Internet has become one of the most trusted and reliable companies in the industry for providing high-level transparency to its customers and potential customers. In addition, the Nomad Residential and Travel Plans will feature 300GB of backup 4G/5G LTE data per month for those who do not yet have access to the new C-Band spectrum.

Using satellite and wireless technology, the company provides users with a range of packages tailored to their requirements. Additionally, Nomad Internet will soon introduce a new "Professionally Installed" modem that utilizes high-gain directional antennas for extending carrier networks' reach, providing 5G fixed wireless access.

"As a high-speed internet provider, Nomad Internet aims to cater to remote areas and people constantly on the move. We encourage all WISPs in the country to reach out to us directly at wisp@nomadinternet.com. We would love to partner with you to provide installations of Nomad Modems in your local community. We know WISPs want to provide the best rural internet on the planet," adds the co-founder.

