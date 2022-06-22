Nomination Opens for "Directors Of The Year Awards 2022"

HONG KONG, Jun 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The "Directors Of The Year Awards 2022" organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is open for nomination now. Themed "From Resilience to Sustainability", the Awards this year recognises directors and boards capable of leading their companies in adapting to changes and, with outstanding governance thinking and practical strategies skills, taking their companies towards sustainable development in the ever-changing business environment.



Dr Christopher To, Chairman of HKIoD, said, "Leadership in crisis calls for the ability to rethink and redefine some long-standing values or structure, and also the courage and strength to brave the uphill. In the at large uncertain environment now, we must keep learning, evolving, adapting and changing, to make sure the 'new normal' is a 'better normal'. Marking HKIoD's 25th Anniversary, this year's award is themed 'From Resilience to Sustainability', reflective of what we have learnt over the years. Resilience is the most important quality a company needs to survive in the ever-changing world and sustainability is the ultimate goal of every company. I hope all of you can nominate directors and boards standing out in these two aspects, that we may take as examples to inspire all in the business sector to excel."



Mr Richard Ho, Chairman of 2022 Directors Awards Organising Committee, said, "When discussing the award theme this year, the Committee thought though the global scene is still unpredictable and challenging, it has become clearer. Thus, we decided to have 'From Resilience to Sustainability' as the theme easier to grasp. We hope to commend those outstanding leaders who braved the challenges from the pandemic and helped their companies achieve good results, and also to remind those in different sectors to set their eyes on long-term strategy and advance towards their sustainable development goal."



Dr Carlye Tsui, CEO of HKIoD, said, "All of us, companies or individuals, have gotten used to staying clam in the turbulent environment. With our feet firmly on the ground, it is time that we head again towards our long-term targets. Directors, as leaders of a company, should be sensitive at all times to changes in the market and plan the 'next step' to take. For example, Web3.0 is the latest and a major trend likely to bring revolutionary changes in the near future to all of us. Business leaders who do not have a good understanding of it might just miss the opportunities that come with it. Offering diverse and innovative courses, HKIoD helps members refresh what has been learnt and acquire new knowledge, so that they may be ready any time to take their companies forward."



Nomination for the Awards will close on 1 August 2022. On the Judging Panel are business leaders, professionals and regulatory body representatives in Hong Kong. The Directors Of The Year Awards 2022 recognise excellence in the following categories:



Company Categories / Director Categories

1. Listed Companies / 1. Executive Directors

2. Non-Listed Companies / 2. Non-Executive Directors

3. Statutory/Non-Profit-Distributing Organisations* / 3. Boards

Notes: *A non-profit-distributing organisation is defined as an organisation which profits are not distributed to its shareholders, members, directors, employees or any other persons, and with objectives including, but not limited to, charitable welfare, social service, health and medical care, education, research, trade and industrial alliance, professional advancement, self-help support, etc.



The selection criteria for winners in the Individual Director Categories include: successful pursuit of strategic corporate business/non-profit functions, contribution to board effectiveness in strategic planning and monitoring of performance, implementing compliance, risk control and accountability measures, managing change and succession, and leadership and other attributes and qualities, including keen at continuing professional development, business ethics and other achievements. As for the Collective Board Categories, the judging criteria include: board composition, effectiveness in pursuing strategic corporate/non-profit functions, development and execution of strategic plans and monitoring of performance, implementing compliance, risk control and accountability measures, managing change and succession, development of the board, effectiveness of board committees, business ethics and other achievements.



The Awards nomination form and related information are available on The Hong Kong Institute of Directors website



About Directors Of The Year Awards

Launched in 2001, the Directors Of The Year Awards was the first of its kind organised in Asia. It is now an annual project of impact in the community. Its objectives are to recognise directors and board of directors for outstanding director practices and corporate governance, to publicise the significance of good corporate governance and to promote awareness of good corporate governance and director professionalism in Hong Kong. Nominations are open to the public. As good corporate governance is vital to all types of organisations, and professional practices from directors in all board roles are encouraged, the Awards recognise excellence in categories by company types, including listed companies, private companies and statutory/non-profit-distributing organisations, and categories by roles, including Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards. For more details on the previous years' Awards, please visit



About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website:



Media Enquiries:

Strategic Public Relations Group

Brenda Chan +852 2114 4396

Chak Yau +852 2114 4395

Fax: +852 2114 4948



Directors Of The Year Awards 2022 Enquiries:

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

Odessa So +852 2889 4988

Joanne Yam +852 2889 1414

Fax: +852 2889 9982





