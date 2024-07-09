Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Massage Benefits, Video Guide Released

Pulsetto has released a video guide on its website that highlights the health benefits of vagus nerve stimulation massage and the effectiveness of its corresponding wellness device.

—

The newly released video explains that Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device can be used to quickly and effectively reduce stress - when worn around the back of the neck, it sends subtle electrical impulses into a user's vagus nerves. This process generates an overall feeling of physical relaxation and mental calmness, thanks to its effect on the parasympathetic nervous system.

More details can be found by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/

Pulsetto's website hosts extensive resources on the technology and biological processes that make its vagus nerve stimulation device effective. As the company explains, "Your heart rate will slow, and you'll feel calmer, less stressed, and less anxious." Potential users can also read statistics that show Pulsetto's rate of success in reducing anxiety, depression, and stress, as well as in improving sleep quality, mood, and focus. Vagus nerve stimulation is also associated with boosting heart rate variability.

The company also maintains a library of clinical studies that speak to the various health benefits that vagus nerve stimulation provides. One of these, published by the University of Kent, explains that vagus nerve stimulation was successful in reducing study participants' stress and mitigating their PTSD symptoms. Another article, published by Psychological Medicine, discusses the potential of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices like Pulsetto to improve participants' moods and foster a more positive mental state.

Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device has five unique settings designed by experts to specifically help with pain control, burnout, anxiety, stress, and sleep. The company is currently offering a month-long trial of their operating app's premium level, which includes three additional vagus nerve stimulation settings. The premium Pulsetto app also contains 11 guided meditations, 54 breathing exercises, and 1200 positive affirmations to deepen users' relaxation.

One satisfied customer said, "I do feel calmer after using it. All my body gets relaxed after a few minutes with Pulsetto and the effect lasts for hours. It helped me wind down after extensive VR usage just before sleep and relax during a busy day with the kids."

Interested parties can learn more about Pulsetto and order the vagus nerve stimulation device by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/products/meet-pulsetto

Contact Info:

Name: Agnė Ginaitė

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pulsetto

Address: 3 Aludarių gatvė, Vilnius, Vilniaus apskritis 01113, Lithuania

Website: https://pulsetto.tech/



Release ID: 89134737

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.