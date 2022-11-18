Noname Security selects NEXTGEN as Value-Added Distributor in Philippines

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it has appointed NEXTGEN as its distribution partner in the Philippines as it continues to expand and grow the Asia Pacific region.

Noname Security delivers the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform. Noname Security finds and inventories all APIs; detects attacks, suspicious behaviour, and misconfigurations using AI-based behavioural analysis; prevents attacks and integrates with existing remediation and security infrastructure; and actively validates APIs before deployment.

"According to The 2022 API Security Trends report conducted by 451 Research, the number of APIs in use among survey respondents has increased by 201% in a 12-month period. Additionally, 41% of the organizations represented by survey respondents experienced an API security incident in the last 12 months; and 63% of those noted that the incident involved a data breach or data loss.

PK Lim, Vice President Sales Asia Pacific at Noname Security, said, "We are committed to building a partner ecosystem that can better serve our customers in Asia Pacific, and with NEXTGEN's talented team, best-in-class partner community and reach, technical expertise, and innovative channel services we are confident that this partnership will continue to strengthen our position as the leading API security platform in the region".

"Noname Security will be a critical component to our cybersecurity solutions offering to the partner community in the Philippines and underpins our security strategy around Zero Trust and SOC Visibility Triad. It is also the only API Security platform that covers the entire API Security scope across three pillars - API Posture Management, API Runtime Security and API Security Testing so it makes sense for us to partner with the best-in-class", says Jenny Diamzon, Managing Director Cyber Security and Data resilience at NEXTGEN, Philippines.

About NEXTGEN

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this through the active management of a portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, coupled with innovative and unique services across cybersecurity solutions, cloud enterprise software and data management. This model is the next generation of IT solutions, knowledge, service and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the channel that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms, and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

