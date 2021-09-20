Nonsuch Media Publishes New Book For Philosophical And Artificial Intelligence Fans – Let’s Ask AI

Find out what AI thinks about life, love, humanity, and God to get some great insights on our journey of self-reflection and discovery.

—

Nonsuch Media Pte. Ltd, an international boutique publishing and media company is excited to announce the release of Let's Ask AI which explores the meaning and nature of philosophical concepts through Artificial Intelligence and technology.

The book is written by Ingrid Seabra, Pedro Seabra, and Angela Chan, whom each contributed some level of expertise and insight that is different from one another. Ingrid Seabra is a researcher and mathematician, Pedro Seabra has a background in law and operates in the international business arena, while Angela Chan works as a global arbitrageur. Such diverse knowledge thus led to different views and a larger pool of questions covered in the book.

Let's Ask AI is an engaging read for anyone interested in exploring the essence and meaning of age-old philosophical questions through Artificial Intelligence. It explores the theme of what it means to be mortal and looks into questions lsuch as the relationship between humans and nature, the quest for immortality, as well as the understanding of right from wrong through GPT-3's perspective, an unsupervised learner and one of the most powerful AI in language modeling.

Ingrid Seabra, one of the authors shared some thoughts behind the book, "When we were writing the book, our goal was to bring a personal experience with AI to a larger audience."

"There's a lot of people out there who are interested in the world of data science and machine learning but often find it difficult or too complicated to understand. We are looking to change that and make it fun and easy to understand, by using AI insights to answer questions that we have always been asking."

Giving AI a voice in how they perceive concepts within society today, the book engages a conversation with GPT-3, asking it a series of questions that philosophers have been asking for centuries like "What is the purpose of existence?" or "Is there such a thing as free will?"

"Some of the answers were funny, and some were very deep. One of my personal favorites was when AI answered the question about democratic and totalitarian regimes, which was better. I must admit that AI's perspective was intriguing," Ingrid added.

Let's Ask AI is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in paperback. Readers can also get the eBook version available on Apple, Nook, and Kobo.

About Nonsuch Media Pte. Ltd

Nonsuch Media is an international independent publishing house and media company based in Singapore. It specializes in the production of extraordinary books, art editions, and exceptional digital experiences. The company strives to produce work that is both relevant and transformative in today's world by connecting people with ideas that they are passionate about.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Ask-AI-Ingrid-Seabra/dp/1954145063

Barnes & Noble Link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/lets-ask-ai-ingrid-seabra/1139779769

Ebook Purchase Link: https://books2read.com/u/bwoMYa

