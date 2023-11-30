NORMAN MATTHIEU VANHAECKE APPOINTED AS GROUP CEO OF CRADLE FUND SDN BHD

Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd announces the appointment of Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) effective November 23, 2023. Cradle is Malaysia's focal agency for startups under the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

—

The Board of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), Malaysia’s focal point agency for Malaysian startup ecosystem under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), is pleased to announce the appointment of Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), effective 23 November 2023.

Born of Malay and Belgian descent, Norman has been the acting GCEO of Cradle since 1 June 2022. Prior to joining Cradle in 2020 and initially serving as its Head of Finance and Corporate Services, he began his professional career as an auditor at KPMG and has since held various key Strategy, Financial and Management positions in both local and multinational oil & gas related companies and government agencies. He holds a degree in Accounting from University of Queensland, Australia, and a degree in Software Engineering from Multimedia University, Malaysia. His deep interest in technology and innovation grew from his experiences and educational background, igniting his passion to drive local Malaysian tech companies to become more competitive compared to their global counterparts.

Cradle Chairman Datuk Yvonne Chia lauded the appointment, stating that the Board is very excited as it is an internal promotion that reflects the strength of Cradle’s internal talent and effective succession planning. “Over the past 18 months, Norman has proven his leadership skills as the acting GCEO, significantly impacting the organisation under his guidance. With his solid background and expertise, and his demonstrated track record of success, I’m assured that Cradle will continue to spearhead the nation's startup agenda bringing positive impact to society, individuals and businesses, as well as the country as a whole, echoing the objectives of Malaysia MADANI,” Datuk Yvonne said.

Cradle expresses deep appreciation for the unwavering support provided by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and MOSTI since its inception. The robust collaboration between Cradle and both ministries has played a pivotal role in shaping an inclusive, impactful and sustainable startup ecosystem aligned with the Government’s target to rank Malaysia in the Top 20 Global Startup Ecosystem by 2030. MOF and MOSTI’s steadfast commitment have fuelled startups growth and contributed significantly to the broader economic landscape.

For more information about Cradle, please visit www.cradle.com.my.

