North Little Rock AR Clothing Store | Relaxed Wear/Dog Bandana Collection Update

This is not a typical clothing store, every item at Dogtowne Dry Goods has been designed in-house. The items are entirely original, and can’t be bought elsewhere.

Developed to offer outdoor clothing, unique garments, and dog accessories to customers in-store and online, the brand is headquartered in a dog-friendly brick-and-mortar store in North Little Rock – also known as ‘Dogtown.’

Founded by a group of individuals with a shared passion for quality goods and adventure, Dogtowne Dry Goods aims to outfit people from all walks of life, no matter their lifestyle. Their range includes a wide variety of relaxed wear, outdoor clothing, and unique dog toys and apparel, all of which are only available in the store or via the company’s website. Since everything is designed in-house you can expect the unexpected when you walk through the doors of Dogtowne Dry Goods.

The brand’s love of man’s best friend is evident in the designs customers will find in the Mahalo Collection, which offers a selection of muted and colorful t-shirts featuring vintage-style dog photography and classic retro-style logos. Created using high-quality screen-printing techniques, favorites in the collection include the Mahalo Cotton Surfing Dog T-Shirt which features a free-spirited canine out for a quick surf in the waves. Set against a comfortably washed, bay leaf color shirt, the overall effect is one of relaxed style and ease, much like most of the items available from the brand.

Further adding to the laid-back feel of the Dogtowne Dry Goods brand, the Mahalo Classic Cap Collection is a fun spirited and comfortable accessory. Available in seven embroidered designs and three colors, each is made using pre-washed 100% cotton twill, and features retro images such as Classic Dog, Pineapple, a Hula Girl, and more.

Customers who are looking to accessorize their dogs will also find the store has a range of pet apparel, accessories, and toys to explore. The brand’s Borzoi Dog Bandana is a favorite, in 35 funky prints and three sizes, to fit most dog breeds comfortably. Each bandana is printed to be reversed, so pet owners can choose from two styles depending on their (or their dog’s) mood.

