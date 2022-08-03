North Shore Invisalign Braces Invisible Teeth Alignment Auckland Expanded

—

The Auckland Family Dental: Milford Practice have announced that Invisalign braces are now available for their orthodontic patients in North Shore. Invisalign are almost invisible clear plastic aligners that require no metal wires or braces to attach.



Invisalign braces gently shift the teeth into their correct position based on a personal care plan outlined for each patient. Patients simply visit the dentist every two to three weeks to have a new set of aligners provided, based on how far the teeth have moved.



Invisalign has been leading the way in discreet and effective teeth alignment since its introduction in 1997. Progressive advances in design now ensure that patients get effective results with minimal interruption of everyday life.



Invisalign is appropriate for children, teens, and adults, and for growing and non-growing patients. It can be used for upper or lower jaw alignment or both together at the same time and is so discreet most people will not even realise that the patient has undergone teeth straightening.



Invisalign is worn both when awake and when asleep, as it requires a minimum of 20 hours per day to be most effective. However, if required it can be taken out for social reasons for short periods and should not be worn during eating and drinking, apart from drinking water at room temperature.



There are a few situations where Invisalign may not be the most appropriate treatment, but the Auckland Family Dental: Milford Practice will advise patients on the best treatment during the initial consultation.



The dental experts explain: “There are no metal braces to attach and no wires to tighten up. You just visit our North Shore Invisalign practice, put in another set of aligners approximately every two-three weeks, until your treatment is complete.”

