NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint

NEW YORK, US - ACCESSWIRE - 14 September 2021 - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which NorthCoast Asset Management LLC ("NorthCoast"), a registered investment adviser located in Greenwich, CT, will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.





NorthCoast was founded in 1988 and specializes in providing proprietary investment management services that are based on quantitative research, a systematic investment process, and a rigorous approach to risk management. NorthCoast works with both private and institutional clients and complements its financial planning expertise with an extensive range of proprietary investment solutions, including its CAN SLIM® investment program that focuses on capital appreciation with downside protection, and alternative strategies to hedge downside risk when diversifying concentrated stock positions.





"We are thrilled to be joining Connectus," said Dan Kraninger, NorthCoast's President and CEO. "Becoming part of a global consortium is an exciting new phase for our firm. We are looking forward to leveraging the benefits of Connectus to better serve our clients, support our growth, and bolster our operations."





"Connectus is the ideal strategic partner with a strong cultural fit who would preserve the independence of our investment process and provide strategic support. We will continue to evolve our differentiated investment strategies and introduce our capabilities to a wider audience of firms and their clients. Connectus will also greatly expand the technology, tools and resources available to us to enhance our client outcomes," added Patrick Jamin, NorthCoast's CIO.





"The NorthCoast team is an excellent addition to Connectus, and marks a milestone as the 10th firm that has agreed to join Connectus' global consortium in less than a year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "NorthCoast provides Connectus with a unique set of investment management capabilities and substantially expands Connectus' footprint in the United States. This transaction is further affirmation of Connectus' appeal to a broad range of wealth management firms, both domestically and abroad. The Connectus model is an outstanding example of how we are leveraging our scale and expertise to help wealth management advisers better serve their clients, optimize their efficiency and accelerate their growth."





Berkshire Global Advisors, a New York City-based M&A advisory firm, served as financial advisor to NorthCoast for this transaction.





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com .





About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration, yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities.





Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized expertise. They benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com .





Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



