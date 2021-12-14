Northern ON Car Repair/Mechanic Comparison Site – Online Garage Database Launched

Auto Fix Buddy, which caters to clients in the Northern, Ontario region, launches its updated car repair comparison platform.

With the newly announced database, drivers can easily compare various garages to find one that offers the best price. In this way, they can save thousands of dollars a year when having their vehicles repaired.

More information about Auto Fix Buddy is available via https://autofixbuddy.com

This robust platform was launched to give people a one-stop-shop experience when looking for mechanics. To date, the website has over 12,000 listings in North America alone and is rapidly adding more.

Automobile repair and maintenance costs vary widely, but experts estimate it can cost up to $1,500 a year. Given this steep price, comparing which garage offers the best rate is crucial to saving money.

Auto Fix Buddy allows motorists to easily do so with its location-centric search bar. There is also an interactive map feature that highlights all the nearby garages to a person's address. If a person already knows what issues their car has, they can also browse for mechanics according to specialties, such as electrical, suspension, brakes, and the like.

The platform also allows past clients to rate and review a garage, giving future customers an idea of its quality of service. This first-hand information can help drivers avoid unscrupulous mechanics who either charge too much or fail to address car problems.

Prospective customers can also request a no-obligation quote for car servicing. They simply need to enter their vehicle's details and the needed repairs, after which an estimate will be provided.

The database can prove helpful to garage owners as well as it makes it easy for them to market their business. By using this platform, they no longer have to spend money on marketing agencies just to generate leads.

About Auto Fix Buddy

Auto Fix Buddy was established to make finding reputable mechanics online an easy and seamless process. In addition to Sarnia, it can also be used by motorists who live in Windsor, London, and other surrounding communities.

A spokesperson says: "Facing car troubles is hard enough as it is. Finding a garage you can trust shouldn't have to be difficult as well. That's why we created this online database that utilizes reviews and ratings to help you locate a repair shop that can fix all your vehicle's issues."

Interested parties may visit https://autofixbuddy.com if they need further details about the platform and its features.

