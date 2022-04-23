Northern Virginia Real Estate University Provides Opportunities to Grow in Busy Real Estate Market

—

It is no secret that the real estate market in the Virginia and Maryland areas has been growing at a steady rate. Property values continue to rise, and a home may stay on the market for only a few days before selling. People want to buy homes in the area, and those with investments are poised to make important sales for a ravenous market. This booming market provides a fertile ground for real estate agents to begin and grow their careers. As such, many people are considering the steps and benefits to becoming a real estate agent.

Of course, one cannot simply jump head-first into real estate. Virginia, Maryland, and DC all require a license in order to practice as a real estate individual, each with their own educational requirements to complete. Northern Virginia Real Estate University specializes in meeting these requirements. Their classes are built to take a student from having no knowledge, to being prepared to become fully licensed as a real estate individual. Whether it be real-time classes on Virginia real estate practices, or online programs to shepherd a student through the intricacies of Maryland property law, Northern Virginia Real Estate University (NVREU) offers a curated path to prepare potential real estate agents to avail themselves of the possibilities of a new, exciting, and growing career.

Real estate agents are poised to be particularly helpful as the desire for Virginia and Maryland homes continues to increase. Reasons an individual might be interested in joining the real estate field include flexible hours, working as an individual, helping their community, and of course earning potential. Joining real estate classes can often be seen as an investment in oneself, both to further one’s career and potential income. In Virginia, the estimated annual earning range of an active real estate agent is $80,000-$100,000. However, this range is notably dependent on the agent, and the opportunity of the area. Periods of low market or agent activity often mean lower earnings, with the opposite also being true. In periods of high buyer and seller activity, more opportunities may present themselves to increase earnings. The variable nature of potential income is a factor to consider when looking into this career.

One of the core principals at NVREU is that a student’s schedule should not preclude them from investing in the future of their education and career. Classes can take time, and the Virginia and Maryland real estate markets are not the only ones with a busy schedule. Students need to be able to work classes into their lives, and get their education completed quickly. To this end, classes through NVREU are constructed to not interfere with an ongoing 9-5 schedule, while still completing all educational requirements in about a month. The online programs are available for up to 6 months when enrolled, and are always available for a student to complete at whatever speed is best for them.

There might be no better time to prepare to invest in oneself as a real estate agent. If you would like to learn more about classes, or joining this growing field, Northern Virginia Real Estate University can be reached through their website, https://nvreuniversity.com/, or are available via phone at (703) 444-3820. They are available seven days a week, and are happy to answer any and all questions from potential students. Call today to see if a real estate career is right for you!



