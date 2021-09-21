Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Historic Milestone

-EMBARK Docuseries Showcases Journey to Relaunch with a Third of the Fleet Now in Operation-

HONG KONG SAR - 21 September 2021 - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, has marked another milestone in its Great Cruise Comeback with a third of its fleet of 17 ships now back in operation, welcoming guests on board after the company's more than 500-day cruise suspension.









Last week, NCL celebrated the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway in the Mediterranean, sailing from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) respectively, marking the fourth and fifth vessels to recommence sailing.

Reaffirming the company's commitment to elevating the guest experience at sea, NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020. Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand's key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodation on board. The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.

"It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months with a third of our fleet now back, offering unforgettable vacation experiences", said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old. Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet."

"Our long-awaited global return to cruising marks an incredibly significant moment for our brand, but also brings us one step closer to our restart in the Asia Pacific region. For our guests in Asia, the closest thing to being back onboard right now is by tuning in to EMBARK – a documentary series that takes you on our return to cruise journey," said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC at Norwegian Cruise Line.

NCL's EMBARK – The Series chronicles the line's return to sailing with a behind-the-scenes look at its Great Cruise Comeback. The fourth episode, "Welcome Aboard", is now available to watch on-demand and offers viewers the chance to see and feel the emotions and excitement when crew and guests reunite for the first time on Norwegian Jade. The vessel departed Athens on 25 July 2021, making history as the first NCL ship to recommence cruising after 500 days. Episode Five, scheduled to premiere at the beginning of October, will showcase the line's very first U.S. sailing aboard Norwegian Encore, exploring the wilds of Alaska.

As part of NCL's fleetwide redeployment plans, Norwegian Sun is scheduled to return to sailing from 28 January 2022 with departures from Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Bangkok.

NCL's fleetwide redeployment continues in partnership with local governments and is guided by the robust protocols of the line's Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through 31st December 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFETM Global Health and Wellness Council, NCL's protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe .