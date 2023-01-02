Not too few, not too many. Are you in the free radical goldilocks zone?

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRW Laboratories is the second company in the world to secure the revolutionary molecule, 2-HOBA (2-Hydroxybenzylamine) for use in supplements, and provide the only source of pure 2-HOBA globally.

2-HOBA (Hobamine™) is a natural molecule discovered in Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat has been used traditionally for many generations, and it has only recently been discovered for use in dietary supplements. Hobamine™ is a patented form of the nature-based ingredient 2-HOBA. Discovered at Vanderbilt University in the USA, This newly available compound is a game changer in supporting healthy cells and aging. 2-HOBA supports healthy aging, skin condition, and supports the cells’ natural defences against oxidative stress.

It’s common knowledge that factors such as exposure to toxins and chemicals, smoking, UV radiation and diets high in sugar, fats and alcohol can contribute to free radical and potentially lead to a phenomenon called ‘oxidative stress’.

Free radicals are often blamed for causing many of the health conditions associated with the aging process. The truth is a little more complicated, and scientists now know that we need free radicals for optimal health.

Free radicals are actually required for normal cellular function. Cells use free radicals to communicate, and immune cells harness free radicals as a first line of defence against foreign bodies. For these reasons, a certain level (or Goldilock’s Zone) of free radicals is necessary for your body to perform at its best.

The issue we face today is the risk of eliminating these beneficial free radicals, which can compromise normal function and immune system capacity. A new and alternative approach is to supplement with 2-HOBA, which support healthy levels of free radical signalling.

New Zealand company SRW Laboratories has partnered with renowned expert Dr. Naji Abumrad, involved with researching this ingredient, to formulate the latest addition to their range of science-based supplements.. Dr. Abumrad has 40 years of experience as a research scientist and collaborated with the founders of Hobamine™ to research the potential benefits of this ingredient in relation to aging, resulting in several issued patents.

