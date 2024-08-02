NOTA Cafe Restaurant Redefines Casual Dining with New Modern European and Asian Fusion Menu

NOTA Restaurant’s new menu blends Modern European with a playful Asian twist. Experience culinary fusion in a cozy setting, redefining casual dining in Kuala Lumpur.

NOTA Restaurant is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new menu this August, blending the sophistication of Modern European cuisine with playful Asian twists. This new menu showcases NOTA's commitment to embracing diverse culinary influences, and aims to deliver a unique homely dining experience.

“Following the warm reception of our Japanese-influenced menu, which we introduced in 2023 to transport the familiar flavors of Japanese ingredients to our guests, this new menu delves into the harmony of richness of our local produce and Asian heritage,” Head Chef, Jack Yeoh shares. “This menu is narrative, celebrating the flavors that inspired us, and marrying bold Asian flavors with refined European culinary techniques.”

The menu includes locally sourced Spanish mackerel, subtly cured to preserve its delicate taste, paired with a tantalizing Cantonese XO sauce that complements Western-style dishes. A standout is the risotto, featuring fresh "Sang Har" (freshwater prawns), elevated with kombu sea salt for a robust umami kick and garnished with crisp kailan leaves to enhance the dish's vibrant flavors.



By night, NOTA Restaurant's upgraded Butcher’s Board steak menu offers an unparalleled dining experience with a curated selection of premium meats from around the world. Featured highlights include Japanese Miyazaki A5 tri tips, Argentinian corn-fed beef, and New Zealand lamb racks, all meticulously cooked using Japanese binchotan and Taiping wood. These exquisite steaks are served alongside seasonally sourced vegetables, reflecting the company’s dedication to working with trusted partners.

NOTA's mission is to provide the community with honest, high-quality cooking in an environment that feels like home. The goal is to offer exceptional culinary experiences without the prohibitive costs and formalities typically associated with fine dining.

The creative force behind this new menu is Head Chef Jack Yeoh and Operations & Business Development Director Alexander Peh. Chef Yeoh, a culinary arts graduate from Switzerland, brings over 15 years of international experience, having worked under Michelin-starred Chef Carles Gaig. His expertise in classic French cooking techniques is evident in the innovative and playful dishes he crafts.

Alexander Peh's extensive background in hospitality includes experience with Michelin-starred establishments such as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, Restaurant Petrus in Hong Kong, and Odette in Singapore. In 2017, he was instrumental in earning the first Michelin star for Jiang Nan Chun at Four Seasons Singapore. Recognized as the youngest Certified Sommelier in Asia by The Court of Master Sommeliers in 2013, Alex was the First Runner-Up in the South-East Asia + Taiwan Best Sommelier Competition in 2017.

NOTA invites guests to embark on this unique culinary journey, where the finest elements of European and Asian cuisines come together in a hospitable and accessible setting. This new menu aims to delight the senses and elevate the dining experience for all who visit. Visit https://www.notakl.com/ to explore the exciting new menu and experience one of the best Cafes in KL.

About NOTA

NOTA, located in the vibrant area of Kota Kemuning, transitions seamlessly from a lively cafe during the day to a grillhouse by night. Renowned for contemporary brunch menu and hearty, expertly crafted plates and steaks, NOTA merges Modern European culinary techniques with a playful Asian twist. At the core of the kitchen is a commitment to charcoal and wood-fire cooking, delivering dishes that are both innovative and comforting. Embracing the art of genuine hospitality and honest cooking, NOTA aims to create an inviting atmosphere where every guest can enjoy a wholesome and memorable culinary experience.

