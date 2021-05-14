SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota, a provider of automatic AI compression platforms, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program. The program is designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advances in AI vision.



Nota joins NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program

Nota has developed a real-time traffic control solution at Pyeongtaek, South Korea, which positively impacts drivers' daily lives, ensures pedestrian safety and saves social costs caused by traffic congestion. The On-device Intelligent Traffic Signal Control Technology developed by Nota uses object detection technology to identify the traffic volume and queues, shares data to analyze the degree of congestion, and accordingly provide adequate traffic signal controls at the intersections.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms, and use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Nota is making roadways safer and more efficient by integrating NVIDIA's GPU-accelerated Jetson AGX Xavier platform and software tools such as DeepStream SDK and Transfer Learning Toolkit - with its own in-house technology. Transfer Learning Toolkit helps build production quality models faster with no coding required. DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for building AI-powered video analytics applications.

"Thanks to NVIDIA Metropolis and leveraging the AI productivity benefits of Deepstream SDK and Transfer Learning Toolkit, we could focus our efforts on what matters the most to our customers. NVIDIA's SDKs cut our initial development time significantly, allowing us to dedicate our technical resources to maximize the AI model compression rate and develop a real-time traffic signal control solution while improving its performance. As a result, Nota will be able to further differentiate its solution efficiently and effectively to meet its customers' growing demands over time," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota.

About Nota

Nota started at KAIST in 2015, with the goal of "making AI available everywhere through model compression." NetsPresso was developed internally to automate AI model compression so that vision-based AI models can be run on diverse hardware including CPU, GPU, NPU, etc. Nota leverages NetsPresso to provide the market with lightweight AI models to reduce latency, optimize processor usage, consume less energy, and proliferate lower-end edge devices while conserving accuracy. Nota has successfully launched its solutions for the Intelligent Transportation System and Security industries. We are active members of NVIDIA Inception and Metropolis, and are looking for more global partners to expand the market together. For more information about Nota, please visit www.nota.ai.

