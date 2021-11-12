Noteworthy Renal Research Progress Highlighted by George Clinical Scientific Leaders During ASN Kidney Week

OVERLAND PARK, KS., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New kidney and metabolic research involving George Clinical teams and scientific leaders has received global attention during the 2021 American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week including contributions featured as abstracts, poster sessions, publications and presentations.

Despite the restrictions of a global pandemic, meaningful renal clinical research has advanced with the support of the organization over the past year with a broad set of studies concluding or continuing in chronic kidney disease (CKD), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and a large-scale pooled analyses on kidney health outcomes.

Scientific leaders Vivekanand Jha, MD and Hiddo Jan L Heerspink, PhD authored posters, oral abstracts and spoke on panels of international interest. Demonstrating the depth and breadth of ongoing renal research Professor Jha’s contributions included the Effects of daprodustat on Hemoglobin and Quality of Life in Patients with CKD: Results of the ASCEND-NHQ, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for which George Clinical provided scientific leadership and project operations. Professor Heerspink’s widespread renal progress evaluated new therapies for IgAN, the effects of multiple medications for patients with CKD and biomarkers that can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of new renoprotective drugs.

“This impressive collection of studies represent not only the vanguard of renal clinical research but also meaningful progress in the field that will positively impact patient care and advance subsequent research for years to come,” said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali.

In addition, the work of several other George Clinical scientific leaders and cross-functional teams was presented comprising: Dr. Jonathan Barratt’s work with The ALIGN study, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of Atrasentan in patients with IgAN for which George Clinical provides scientific leadership and Dr. David Wheeler’s work on the effects of canagliflozin (CANA) on kidney outcomes which is a pooled analyses from the CANVAS and CREDENCE programs where George Clinical provides global scientific leadership, steering committee management, endpoint adjudication, and operational support.

Kidney and metabolic scientific leaders Dr. Martin Gallagher Dr. Adrian Liew, Dr. Roberto Pecotis-Filho and Dr. Muh Geot Wong also were highlighted for their work in numerous studies during Kidney Week.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With over 20 years of experience and more than 350 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

