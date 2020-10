NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ASICLine, Inc. GlobeNewswire October 29, 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ASICLine, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "UPDATE - New Cryptocurrency Mining Era with ASICLine" issued October 27, 2020, over GlobeNewswire. The release was issued in error.