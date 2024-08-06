Notified and Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Join Forces to Advance IR in Greater China Region

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, today announced it has joined the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) as an industry partner. The collaboration aims to enhance the IR profession and advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Hong Kong and Greater China region.



Through the joint effort, Notified will provide HKIRA’s members and global IR practitioners with a wide range of valuable content, resources, webinars and ongoing educational opportunities. Key initiatives include Notified’s sponsorship of the recent HKIRA 10th IR Awards and a series of activations designed to address the latest industry trends and showcase how AI can help IR pros refine workflows and tell better investment stories. The collaboration also highlights Notified’s long-standing commitment to the Hong Kong and Greater China region, where it has a strong presence serving leading companies such as Alibaba, HKEX, AIA, Chow Tai Fook and Samsonite.

"As innovation and AI reshape the financial sector in Hong Kong and Greater China, IR pros face new challenges and opportunities, highlighting the need for advanced tools and insights," said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. "Our partnership with HKIRA addresses this need by providing valuable resources and educational opportunities and enhances clients' ability to navigate industry changes and effectively communicate their investment narratives.”

HKIRA is a non-profit professional association comprised of IR practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. By working closely with local exchanges and regulators, HKIRA connects market participants across Hong Kong and Greater China while enhancing corporate governance, transparency and access – advancing and attracting global investment to the region.

Notified’s IR Platform allows today’s investor relations pros to efficiently manage mission-critical communications and complex regulatory requirements, providing the comprehensive tools needed to deepen engagement and foster trust amongst key stakeholders. Visit Notified.com to learn more.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

With Notified, your story goes here.

Learn more at notified.com, subscribe to our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.



Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Hong Kong Investor Relations Association

HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has about 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 70% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA’s members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies.

