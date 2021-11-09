Notion Awarded Excellence in Best Practices by Frost & Sullivan for Its DIY Monitoring Solution

The robust and flexible DIY Property Monitoring Solution helps consumers monitor their properties and helps partners leverage data insights to optimize for efficiency.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American DIY Home Monitoring Market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Notion, a Comcast Company , with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award. Flexible and easy to use, the Notion solution proactively monitors a property and alerts homeowners of potential issues that may result in significant damage or repair costs. Notion's smart monitoring system monitors for sounding alarms, water leaks, open windows and doors, and temperature changes to minimize risk and property damage for homeowners. It also helps reduce claims for partnering insurance companies.



Notion's smart monitoring solution is easy to use due to the multifunctional sensors, and it installs in less than 15 minutes. The versatile sensor helps detect issues such as water leaks and sounding alarms in apartments, homes, and small businesses. The sensor, which has a peel and stick backing, connects wirelessly to the bridge and communicates to the Notion app allowing the user to monitor their system from anywhere. The Notion smart monitoring app is easy to use and allows users to select their preferred notifications and what they want their system to monitor. The DIY home monitor itself can be expanded to cover small or large areas.

Nick Baugh, a Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, explains, "Users can customize each sensor and see the real-time status of the system. Notion Expansion Kits offer additional sensors to cover more areas including doors, windows, water heaters, sinks, and more. The extensibility and customizability of the Notion system enables users to outfit the property for their needs, and the optional professional monitoring add-on (launching soon) can apply to as many or as few sensors as desired."

"Notion is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the DIY home monitoring market," said Notion CEO Brett Jurgens. "We continue to see the benefits that homeowners and insurers are realizing every day through our easy-to-use smart sensors, and remain committed to developing solutions and partnerships that reduce the risks and complexities of home ownership."

The smart monitoring solution gives customers peace of mind, knowing they have a reduced risk of property damage. Customers may also receive discounts on their homeowner's insurance and access value-added services from partnering home service providers such as inspection and home warranty. Automation and innovation allow service providers to leverage the smart monitoring system for a better customer experience. For example, if the system detects water leakage, a user can connect to a reputable local plumber from the HomeAdvisor integration directly in the app to quickly resolve the issue.

Baugh also notes that, "Property owners and insurance carriers are looking for avenues to more effectively measure and monitor their homes and businesses and tap into the emerging smart home ecosystem. Similar to how telematics has advanced auto insurance, Notion is positioning itself to help transform the business of home insurance and property services by leveraging data and connecting complementary partners."

Partnering insurers and service providers attract more customers, lower claims, and make more precise future risk projections with Notion. The smart monitoring solution provides customized marketing communications and data insights to enhance the homeowner and carrier experience. Notion earns the 2021 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in the home monitoring solutions market for its easy-to-use smart monitoring system with a multifunctional sensor and data-driven offerings that empower homeowners and help optimize service provider partners. The dynamic data generated by Notion installations helps insurance providers design custom products and services, improve engagement, retain customers, and reduce claims.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Notion

Notion, a Comcast Company, empowers home and property owners to be proactive in monitoring their spaces and most valued possessions. The Notion smart monitoring system is committed to helping reduce risk and complexities of property ownership. Through partner programs, Notion helps insurance carriers, agents and service providers provide value to their customers with Notion's DIY smart home technology. The easy-to-use Notion system powered by a multifunctional sensor and app, aims to help drive customer acquisition, increase engagement, reduce claims, and enable a differentiated offering. For more information, visit www.getnotion.com.

