NOVA5 Aviation Services Pte Ltd Engages in a Partnership with HokuApps to Automate and Deliver New Enterprising Efficiencies for its Business Operations

Together they will be building a fully integrated operations management system that will help enhance the efficiency and productivity of the business operations by achieving end-to-end automation via a single unified platform.

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps , a global player in the next-generation enterprise mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that they are selected as the strategic technology partner by NOVA5 Aviation Services Pte Ltd , a leading Mobile Aircraft Detailing Service Provider aiming to be internationally recognized for safety & reliability. In this global pandemic, having effective and efficient digital practices has never been more crucial and NOVA5 Aviation Services comprehend the importance of automating its day-to-day operations and tasks. By re-evaluating their IT priorities and business strategies for the post-pandemic era, NOVA5 Aviation Services will leverage upon HokuApps' low code platform to develop a fully integrated operations management system with inspection checklist, job scheduling, tracking, and safety functions.

NOVA5 Aviation Services Pte Ltd is a Singaporean company specializing in Aircraft Exterior Polishing and Interior Detailing & Cleaning services. Since the company's incorporation in 2020, NOVA5 has been known for its reliable services and commitment to the latest certifications and audits, proving its dedication to ensuring that its clients and their aircraft are always in safe hands. They strive to continually attain the levels of quality demanded from their clients. NOVA5 Aviation Services has achieved a Business Safety (BizSafe Level 3) Certification that recognizes the company's efforts in conducting proper risk assessments for every work activity, in compliance with the requirements of workplace safety and health regulations. They also underwent meetings to meet the requirements for the AS9100D standard and qualify for the ISO9001 Certification in March 2022. All in all, NOVA5 Aviation Services aims to expand and provide its services through proper qualifications and a trained workforce to be adaptive and responsive to its ever-changing customer needs.

As part of this collaboration, HokuApps will deliver an integrated job management system that will help to streamline and digitalize NOVA5 Aviation Services' internal workflows and processes. The unified platform will have a fully featured mobile and web application for their staff as well as a dedicated back-end console for their admin team. The one-stop solution will comprise functions such as customers onboarding, aircraft cleaning, maintenance and repair requests, quotation generation, jobs confirmation, job scheduling, task inspection checklist, photos and videos repository for a job, job status tracking and audit trail, invoice generation and payment reconciliation, safety reports, real-time notifications, and crew management functions. The overall aim of the digitized solution is to automate legacy workflows, elevate employee experience, facilitate agile business processes, improve efficiencies and productivity levels of its business operations, and allow for greater scalability in the long run.

"We wanted to collaborate with HokuApps because we were driven by the strategic imperative of accelerating digital transformation initiatives to meet the current business challenges of our company. With the help of HokuApps' rapid application development platform, we wanted to speed up the adoption of high-value digital processes to automate our manual processes," said Alan Lee, Owner of NOVA5 Aviation Services. "We are very pleased that HokuApps is helping us out by presenting us with a clear direction in replacing our legacy systems with modern architectures on our own terms and at our own pace."

"We are excited to provide NOVA5 Aviation Services with a comprehensive application suite that eliminates repetitive manual processes and helps them in effectively managing the modern workforce. We also aim to provide a clear, centralized view of their application including the job updates, documentation, and dashboards so that they have full control and visibility of their internal business operations," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We are working closely with them to achieve true end-to-end automation that delivers greater efficiency, cost savings, and business value across the entire organization."

About HokuApps: