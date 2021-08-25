Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 Project in The Philippines Successfully Completed Tunnel Breakthrough



Tunnel Boring Machine "Dalisay"

HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited ("Chun Wo"), a subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711), is pleased to announce that the contract of Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 ("NBAQ4") project in the Philippines has completed breakthrough on 14 August and the online Breakthrough Ceremony was held in the morning. This marks an important milestone for Chun Wo as it is the first project for the company in the Philippines and is part of the strategy of tapping into the Southeast Asia market. The PhP 5.3 billion NBAQ4 project is one of the largest water supply infrastructure projects ever undertaken by Manila Water Company, Inc. ("Manila Water") and is the first in the Metro Manila Area to employ a tunnel boring machine ("TBM"). Upon completion, the new aqueduct is expected to improve the reliability and security of the raw water transmission system in the eastern portion of Metro Manila. Chun Wo has participated as part of the Novabala JV Corp. (NBJVC) which also includes First Balfour, Inc. (Philippines) and CMC di Ravenna (Italy). In August 2017, it signed the design-and-build contract for the aqueduct project - a collaboration among Manila Water, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), NBJVC, and Arup.Mr. Boyd Merrett, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Chun Wo, said, "We are proud to contribute to the construction of the Water Conveyance Network in Manila through leveraging our experience in tunnelling and complex engineering projects. In view of local constraints, which include traffic congestion and relatively limited construction techniques available, we explored different construction methods from the commencement of the NBAQ4 design and build contract with Manila Water back in 2017. We subsequently developed innovative solutions with use of a specially designed Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) TBM that features a double articulated shield to navigate 80m radius curves, and development of a special pre-cast ring design. We look forward to the completion of the NBAQ4 project which shall improve the reliability and long-term water supply to the most densely populated areas of Metro Manila."The NBAQ4 project is part of Manila Water's improvement and expansion initiatives. It encompasses the East Concession Area and is in coordination with the MWSS. The project involves the construction of a new intake facility at the La Mesa reservoir - a 7.3-kilometer underground aqueduct passing under Commonwealth Avenue, and an outlet facility at the Balara Water Treatment Plant. Upon completion in 2022, the new aqueduct will be capable of delivering an additional 1,000 MLD (Million liters per day) to the existing water treatment plants, ensuring the reliability and security of the raw water transmission system in Metro Manila.Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company LimitedChun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited ("Chun Wo") was founded in 1968 and is a key subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure. The Company is principally engaged in the construction and property development businesses and possesses the professional capabilities to undertake large-scale integrated construction projects. Recent examples of large-scale infrastructure projects that it has undertaken in Hong Kong include the Central-Wan Chai Bypass, Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Infrastructure, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section) and MTR Shatin to Central Link. With deep roots in Hong Kong and an operation history stretching over 50 years, Chun Wo has accumulated extensive experience and a strong position in the construction sector, enabling it to expand its business to countries along the "Belt & Road" route in Southeast Asia. Examples of such expansion include the acquisition of a construction and engineering consultancy in Singapore, and the undertaking of waterway bridge design and construction projects in the Philippines in recent years.Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK)Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Asia Allied Infrastructure") is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 00711. The Group operates businesses such as construction engineering and management, property development and assets leasing, security and facility management, tunnel management, as well as non-franchised bus services. Its subsidiary "Chun Wo" is a renowned construction contractor and property developer in Hong Kong. Chun Wo's solid construction experience and professional capabilities have enabled the Group to seize suitable development opportunities, allowing the Group to enhance its overall profitability and investment value.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com