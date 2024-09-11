Novato Expert SEO & High-Value Content For Small Businesses, Service Announced

Automagic Media (415-307-5228), a digital marketing agency based in Novato, CA, announces enhanced SEO strategies developed to help small businesses improve their online visibility and compete more effectively against larger companies.

These newly developed approaches are aimed at making the most of Google’s 2024 core algorithm updates which prioritize high-quality content and demote low-value content. With optimized technical and on-site SEO in combination with high-value multiplatform content, Automagic Media helps their clients achieve better rankings on search engine results pages, (SERPs), giving small businesses a competitive edge in attracting and converting target audiences.

More information is available at https://automagicmedia.com

A report at Search Engine Land reveals that organic search delivers 53 percent of all website visits. And, unlike paid ads which drive traffic over a predetermined timeframe, SEO is sustainable, helping businesses benefit from continued website visits, conversions, and sales.

Automagic Media balances both paid and organic search strategies to optimize their clients’ visibility and drive traffic without overtaxing budgets. Through properly tailored search engine marketing (optimized website content, technical SEO, and PPC) Automagic Media can help small businesses achieve tangible results.

“We believe small businesses should have the same opportunity as any other business. Our SEO and digital marketing expertise help business owners drive more leads and conversions so they can grow and thrive,” says a spokesperson for Automagic Media.

An example of Automagic Media's successful SEO strategy is a recent campaign developed for an accounting firm experiencing a slump during the pandemic, which reached over 19,700 prospect clients, collected 205 high-converting leads, achieved a 70.5 percent conversion rate and resulted in an 828 percent ROI, simply through landing page optimization and a targeted paid ads campaign.

To create effective search marketing campaigns, the agency teams begin by clarifying client objectives. This is followed by an audit of their online presence; website analytics; and research into both target audience needs and wants, and new audience testing to help expand reach and fuel growth. The agency’s teams tighten up their clients’ SEO channels and develop high-value content designed to attract, inform, and convert audiences.

Campaigns can contain one of several lead generation tactics, such as landing page lead magnets, paid ads on Facebook and other channels, email marketing, and/or social media marketing. Reputation management aimed at optimizing authority and driving conversions is also part of the agency’s toolkit.

A recent client says, “This team is dedicated, responsive, and ensures open communication. Once they understand your goals, they will achieve them. Five stars.”

Additional details can be found at https://maps.app.goo.gl/xj9mYnkAZkzsshTz7

