Novato Expert SEO Services For Small Business: New High-Visibility Strategies

With the introduction of several unique new SEO techniques, Novato-based digital marketing agency Automagic Media (415-307-5228) aims to help small businesses improve their organic visibility in a highly competitive field.

Search engine optimization (SEO) continues to be a central focus of many marketing strategies, reflecting consumers’ reliance on Google to find businesses and services in their area. With the introduction of a suite of new capabilities, Novato-based agency Automagic Media aims to help local clients maintain a competitive edge.

In addition to keyword optimization, which remains a core function of modern SEO, Automagic Media now offers high-profile multimedia content campaigns, published on 300+ well-known platforms. The ‘done-for-you’ solution features professionally developed materials in a variety of formats, such as articles, blogs, videos, audio ads, slideshows, and infographics.

“Whether you're looking to increase brand awareness, drive traffic to your website, or generate leads, we can help,” a company representative explained. “All of those expressions rely on strong SEO performance, and we use some of the most advanced tools and techniques currently available.”

According to Consumer Behavior Index (CBI) research from SOCi, 80% of consumers in the US say they use Google to search for local businesses on a weekly basis, and 32% say they do so every day. A separate study from UK-based BrightLocal found similar results, with 87% of respondents using Google to find and read reviews about companies in their area.

As Automagic Media points out, location is now a central consideration for SEO, especially for businesses that only provide services to nearby clients. As a result, the firm’s latest services, including content marketing, are designed to make companies more visible for “near me” and related search strings.

About Automagic Media

Working from offices in Novato, Automagic Media services clients in San Rafael Vallejo, Richmond, Berkley, and the greater San Francisco metropolitan area. The agency continues to explore new SEO techniques, with additional content formats and publishing channels expected in the near future.

“I couldn’t be happier about the performance of Automagic Media,” one client recently stated. “What has impressed me the most is their level of qualitative and quantitative analysis, which is something I haven’t seen anywhere else in the marketplace.”

