Novato SEO Agency: Organic Ranking Professional Content Service Announced

As SEO becomes increasingly competitive, Novato-based marketing agency Automagic Media announces a suite of advanced techniques, including multichannel content campaigns, to help local businesses improve their online footprint.

Novato-based Automagic Media now offers ‘done-for-you’ content marketing services as part of an enhanced suite of SEO tools, designed to be an affordable and effective way for local businesses to boost their organic ranking and reputation. Content campaigns are developed by a team of professional writers, and include a combination of articles, videos, audio ads, slideshows, and infographics, which can be published on 300+ high-authority websites.

In addition to content marketing, Automagic Media offers social media management, pay-per-click advertising, and more traditional SEO methods, such as optimization of websites for important keywords. The agency works with small and medium-sized businesses in Novato and surrounding regions, including Petaluma, San Rafael, Vallejo, Richmond, and the greater San Francisco metropolitan area.

“Many people now start their purchasing journey with a Google search, so even small local businesses have to consider SEO as part of their marketing approach,” a company representative explained. “With our portfolio of advanced tools, we offer turnkey solutions that deliver measurable results.”

A recent study from UK-based BrightLocal found that 87% of consumers now use Google to search for and read reviews about businesses in their area. Recognizing the importance of organic visibility, many businesses are investing heavily in SEO, with some spending as much as $10,000 per month, according to recent reporting from Ahrefs.

Automagic Media explains that most smaller businesses have limited marketing budgets, requiring an SEO strategy that is both affordable and effective. The agency’s latest content marketing technique was developed with this in mind, publishing high-quality original campaigns on hundreds of well-known platforms without the need for businesses to have any in-house expertise.

A boutique digital marketing agency, Automagic Media aims to help small local businesses compete in an increasingly digital world. The agency continues to develop its content marketing strategy, with several new formats and publishing channels currently being explored.

“I have been extremely happy with the performance of Automagic Media,” one client recently stated. “They are very thorough in their SEO efforts, and I haven’t seen their level of qualitative and quantitative analysis anywhere else in the marketplace.”

