Novel Small Molecule Targeting Huntington’s Disease Is Ready for Clinical Trials

Since 2019 Bicoll GmbH has supported Galyan Bio Inc. in developing and optimizing an orally available small molecule for Huntington's Disease Target. Clinical trials are scheduled for 2022.

Planegg / Martinsried (Germany), Bicoll, an expert in synthesizing new and relevant small molecules as starting points for accelerated drug development, announced today its supporting role in the development of novel drug candidates for Huntington’s disease in collaboration with Galyan Bio.

Huntington’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes involuntary movements, emotional problems, and loss of thinking ability (cognition). Early signs and symptoms can include irritability, depression, uncontrolled movements, and poor coordination. Huntington’s disease is caused by mutations in the HTT gene which encodes a protein called huntingtin (HTT). Among many other essential functions in neurons, huntingtin plays a critical role in neuronal survival, transport of synaptic proteins and function of cilia sensory organelles that control CSF flow. Huntington’s disease affects an estimated 3 to 7 per 100,000 people of European ancestry.

Galyan Bio Inc., a start-up company in California (USA), is developing first-in-class orally available small molecules for neurodegenerative diseases. Working in close collaboration with Bicoll GmbH since 2019, Galyan Bio discloses now to have a drug candidate, which is intended to slow down the disease in symptomatic patients and delay the manifestation of Huntington disease in symptom-free gene carriers. The start of clinical trials is scheduled for 2022.

“This collaboration once again highlights the wide spectrum of areas where small molecules demonstrate their proven track record. Decades of experience of Bicoll’s synthetic and analytic team have enabled the fast pace optimization program that led to a drug candidate for Galyan Bio. Bicoll is proud of its support to Galyan Bio in all stages of preclinical testing and development, including scaling up of the initial active compounds to multigram scale. Our team is delighted to have contributed to this set of new, patented compounds, which is representing a promising new class of powerful Huntington’s disease drug candidates. We are looking forward to the outcome of the planned clinical trials” said Bicoll GmbH Managing Director Dr. Kai Lamottke.

Dr. Marius Galyan stated: “Bicoll’s continuous support towards integrated small molecule synthesis service combined with ADMET determination enhanced the speed of compound screening rounds considerably. Furthermore, Bicoll’s support in addressing solubility and stability issues of our screening compounds brought us to this success.”

About Bicoll

The Bicoll Group is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company which includes Bicoll GmbH headquartered near Munich in Planegg / Martinsried, Germany, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Bicoll Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Bicoll offers pre-clinical support with an efficient, multi-disciplinary approach to drug discovery. Dedicated to the discovery and optimization of the highest quality lead compounds, Bicoll provides services to international clients in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and related industries. The unique combination of expertise in high-tech natural product chemistry and medicinal chemistry, enables Bicoll to increase the quality and quantity of the drug discovery pipeline of partner’s candidate portfolios.

https://bicoll-group.com/

About Galyan Bio

Galyan Bio Inc. is a start-up company located on Berkeley, California (USA). Galyan is developing first-in-class orally available small molecules for neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and aging. It was founded in 2019 by Dr. Marius Galyan.

https://galyan-bio.com/

