Novelvox Introduces a Futuristic Banking Experience with MS Dynamics CTI Connector

When we talk about contact centers, CRM applications are an essential part of it. Though they are intended to provide a consistent view of customers, this rarely happens in reality.

Much of the problem lies in the fact that these applications operate in silos and hence the information that an agent may require at any point in time might be stored in a single IT system of the company rather than shared across departments, for better understanding and ease of operation.



Banks receive innumerable customer requests related to transactions, credit/debit cards, investment schemes, and more. Now, to be able to deliver exceptional customer service, contact center agents must be equipped with a technology that not only automates their workflows but also streamlines overall customer experiences.



A CTI Connector achieves this by acting as a seamless bridge between your telephony system and CRM. The need for a CTI Connector emanates from the fact that when contact center systems and applications do not operate in sync, business inefficiency is a direct outcome- from agents not being able to resolve issues in time to subpar customer experiences.



In this blog, we’ll focus on one such CRM which is MS Dynamics 365, and explore how a CTI solution can improve upon the banking experience of customers and also elevate routine banking operations to a new level of efficiency.

1-Unified Customer Insights for Personalized Banking

Banks often have to deal with fragmented customer data spread across various systems. This means agents find it difficult to access the right information promptly. MS Dynamics CTI addresses this challenge by seamlessly integrating customer data from diversified sources into a unified view. Agents can easily access the customer details and their entire interaction journey on a unified CTI interface without hopping between applications.



This equips agents with the information required to know who the customer is and what they want without pestering them with a volley of questions. This unified approach allows agents to save customer’s time by delivering them the solution they need and ensures customers are satisfied with the service. This also helps build a lasting relationship based on a deep understanding of the customer's needs.

2-Optimized Engagement Across Channels

Banking transactions/interactions can occur through multiple channels, which can lead to disoriented communication in the absence of a streamlined communication approach - causing different channels to operate in isolation and fail to carry context from one channel to another. This leads to a lack of consistency in customer interactions.



With MS Dynamics CTI solution, all the information from various communication channels can be consolidated to provide a streamlined interface for agents to navigate through emails, calls, and chats seamlessly. This integration creates a cohesive and consistent multi-channel experience for banking customers, allowing banks to deliver a seamless journey, regardless of the channel, and ensure optimal customer experience regardless of the communication touchpoint chosen.

3-Better Reporting and Analytics

Analytics for any industry is like a compass that helps guide strategic decisions and lays out the path for efficiency. Without tracking and analysis of call data, it's possible that agents might end up committing the same mistake again and again without realizing the gaps in their service.

With MS Dynamics CTI, however, businesses can track their performance, and analyze call data and other important customer service metrics.



This valuable information can prove handy in understanding call trends, measuring contact center performance, and enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions that can improve service quality. Whether it's a surge in customer queries during specific hours or a recurring issue, these trends become apparent through comprehensive analytics. This granular insight enables them to recognize top-performing agents, identify areas for improvement, and implement targeted strategies for enhanced performance.

4-Intelligent Call Routing

When it comes to the banking environment, efficient call routing can be the difference between subpar and excellent customer service. Customers are often made to wait in queue for hours before they are connected with an agent who can supposedly answer their questions. But this situation often ends up as one where customers are tossed around from one agent to the next without finding the answers they are seeking.



MS Dynamics CTI solution can put an end to this inefficient tossing around of customers. By analyzing caller data, customer history, and agent availability in real time, the solution ensures that each call is routed to the most qualified agents. This not only minimizes wait times for customers but also optimizes agent productivity by aligning skills with customer needs.

5-Seamless Integration with Existing Systems

One factor that is critical to ensuring smooth workflows and optimized processes is a seamless integration of the various applications and systems working in the banking environment. However, in reality, legacy systems and disparate infrastructure prevent this from happening.

MS Dynamics CTI solution seamlessly integrates with existing banking systems and applications. Whether it's core banking software, CRM platforms, or third-party applications, MS Dynamics CTI bridges the gap, fostering interoperability and data exchange across systems.

This integration streamlines operations, enhances data accuracy, and empowers banks to harness the full potential of their technology stack. With MS Dynamics CTI, banks can embark on a journey of digital transformation with confidence, knowing that their systems work harmoniously towards a common goal of delivering exceptional banking experiences.

Wrap Up

Customer expectations from the banking industry have shot up. They expect the services to be more digital-centric and customer-centric. In such a scenario, banking contact centers cannot continue to function as they had been in the past. To break the shackles of disconnected workflows and disoriented interactions, banks need to make a technological leap toward productivity. This is where a CTI Connector plays a role.



As discussed in the blog, an MS Dynamics CTI integration solution can be the answer to most barriers that face the banking industry today. As banks prepare for the future, especially with the onset of digital banking, neobanks, etc, CTI can be the tool to guide them towards new horizons of excellence and customer-centricity.

