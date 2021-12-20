Novo Nordisk among the top 3 Best Places to Work in Singapore for 2021

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2021 Novo Nordisk Singapore, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has recently been recognized among the top 3 Best Places to Work for 2021.

During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, teamwork and relationships, culture, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Bangladesh for 2021. According to the company results, 100% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 75% in a typical organization in Singapore.

In a statement from Praful Chakkarwar, Country Manager Novo Nordisk for Singapore and Brunei, he said "Many researches show that companies with the high employee engagement are four times more likely to succeed than the companies at the opposite end of the spectrum. Being awarded BPTW gives us more confidence that we are focusing on the right priority - Our People! Our business success and employee engagement are the results of clarity of purpose and Novo Nordisk culture that creates the platform to help people to grow and work together and reach our full Potential!"

Novo Nordisk is a great example of organizations in Singapore that succussed in providing a supportive and inclusive environment where all can succeed and grow" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Singapore.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year, many organizations in Singapore partners with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking, certification and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

