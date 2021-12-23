Novo Nordisk BASEA office certified Best Place to Work for 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk BASEA office, part of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has recently achieved the Best Place to Work certification for 2021.

During the assessment, the organization received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, teamwork and relationships, culture, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Malaysia for 2021. According to the company results, 86% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 76% in a typical organization in Malaysia.

In a statement from Jay Thyagarajan, Corporate Vice President South East Asia Operations for Novo Nordisk, he said, "We are employing more than 45,000 employees across 80 countries worldwide. In Southeast Asia, we are more than 500 passionate employees across 11 countries who are committed to improve patient lives in their markets. This year, 5 of our countries in Southeast Asia participated for the first time in the 'Best Places to Work' certification program, and we are delighted that 4 out of 5 countries reached the podium on either the 1st or 2nd rank. All countries rank among the top 10 in their country rankings.

We are very proud to receive this great recognition in our first attempt and after the second year in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been particularly challenging for most countries in the region. We truly believe that this success is driven by our endeavour to create a fair, diverse and inclusive working environment with high ethics and compliance standards, offer flexible career development opportunities to our employees, and be committed to run a sustainable business that is socially and environmentally responsible."



Every year, many organizations in Malaysia partners with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking, certification and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

