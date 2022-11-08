Novo Nordisk earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Bangladesh for 2022

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Pharma (Private) Limited has been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Bangladesh and Best Place to Work for Women recognizing the company's achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and in fostering a high-performing workplace culture. During the assessment, 86% of the employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Rajarshi Dey Sarkar, Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Bangladesh, he said "We are proud and thrilled with the Best Place to Work results which testify to the choices we have made, especially after we had received the survey reports last year. Our priority has been to sustain an engaging and enabling workplace culture and focus on the development of our people. It is encouraging to see our employees consistently feel the same way. It gives me greater pride to have been recognized also as the Best Places to Work for Women this year. Going forward I will ensure that we maintain what makes us inclusive today and continue to be an employer of choice."

Celebrating Novo Nordisk as a top workplace for women recognizes the effort of the organization to implement intentional strategies for women advancement and those of diverse backgrounds into leadership roles creating a culture of belonging and inclusion. Novo Nordisk is known for its culture, where women can experience career growth and excellence.

The certification process is based on two assessments: the first is a confidential employee survey and the second is an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, we provide crucial data around 8 topics characterizing high performing organizations.