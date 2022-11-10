Novo Nordisk earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Pakistan for 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Pakistan and Best Place to Work for Women recognizing the company's achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and in fostering a high-performing workplace culture. During the assessment, 95% of the employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Noman Javaid, Head of People & Organisation for Novo Nordisk Pakistan, he said "It was an experience to participate in the BPTW Survey. I am particularly delighted to see the results and it speaks about the commitment of leadership towards providing an open, transparent, and expressive environment to its people. This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture. We aspire to make this organisation a place where employees feel happy and satisfied to work with and contribute towards society. I also take this opportunity to recognise BPTW Certification Organisation for their commitment to bring methodical and progressive approach to certification and looking forward to partner again in future. Rashed Rafique, General Manager & Vice President of Novo Nordisk has key role to play in the achievement, he has been a center figure around all the achievements that Organisation has been collecting since past 5-6 years.

Celebrating Novo Nordisk as a top workplace for women recognizes the effort of the organization to implement intentional strategies for women advancement and those of diverse backgrounds into leadership roles creating a culture of belonging and inclusion. Novo Nordisk is known for its culture, where women can experience career growth and excellence.

The certification process is based on two assessments: the first is a confidential employee survey and the second is an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, we provide crucial data around 8 topics characterizing high performing organizations.