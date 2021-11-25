Novo Nordisk Indonesia achieves the Best Place To Work certification for 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Indonesia, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recognized as one of the best companies to work in Indonesia for 2021. During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, fostering a workplace environment built on employee commitment, teamwork, integrity, corporate citizenship and the pursuit of excellence.

Key findings include great majority of employees said the organization is a great employer, that they're treated fairly, regardless of their race, gender or age. Also, most of them would recommend the organization.

"We're honoured to be recognized among the Best Places to Work in Indonesia. We are very proud to be recognized both internally and externally in our first participation, thanks to our employees who have provided their open feedback in multiple categories. Our company is our people. We will continuously strive to offer a workplace that's great to be in, while achieving our objective, which is helping our patients," said Anand Shetty, VP & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Indonesia.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Indonesia, through these tough years. The feedbacks we have received through the certification process will provide us with deeper insight into what we've done well, also areas where can continuously improve as an organization. We will continue to keep our focus on securing the best employee experience for our people, where they can be the best version of themselves and have a life-changing career," said Rani Siswadi, People & Organization Director at Novo Nordisk Indonesia.

The Best Place to Work recognition measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry and provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org