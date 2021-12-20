Novo Nordisk topping the list of Best Places to Work in Bangladesh for 2021

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Bangladesh, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has recently been recognized as the Best Place to Work in Bangladesh for 2021.

During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, teamwork and relationships, culture, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Bangladesh for 2021. According to the company results, 92% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 71% in a typical organization in Bangladesh.

In a statement from Rajarshi Dey Sarkar, Vice President and General Manager for Novo Nordisk Bangladesh, he said: "Here at Novo Nordisk Bangladesh, our priority has been to create and maintain our equitable and inclusive workplace culture and to receive the Best Place to Work award is a testament to our focus. We have kept our employees well-being and their engagement at the core of everything we do and especially in the pandemic era, it is reassuring to see our employees feel the same way. We are very proud that of this distinction and the reflection of our commitment to being an organization that puts the safety and welfare of employees and their families first."

"We here at Novo Nordisk Bangladesh have always considered this to be one of the best organizations to be a part of and being certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Bangladesh only reinforces that belief. We're a dynamic company in an even more dynamic industry, and we know that we are only as good as our people. It is very important to us that anyone working with us feels empowered as an employee and as a person and we are continuously striving to bring out the best in all of our people by offering opportunities for development and creating an inclusive environment within the company. It is a matter of great honour and pride that our people recognize the company's efforts and it deeply strengthens our resolve to give our colleagues a life changing career," said Jawaad Bin Hamid, Director, People & Organization.



Every year, many organizations in Bangladesh partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking, certification and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org