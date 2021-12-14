Novo Nordisk topping the list of Best Places to Work in Vietnam for 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Vietnam, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has recently been recognized as the Best Place to Work in Vietnam in 2021.

During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as career opportunities, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Vietnam for 2021. According to the company results, 91% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 79% in a typical Vietnamese organization.

"Receiving such an excellent result gives us the confidence that our focus on nurturing a positive working environment is recognized by our people and this will continue to be our focus in the future" stated Hassan Fahmi, Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Vietnam "Being a best place to work not only helps us attract and retain talent but also provides an environment where our people can be motivated to achieve and succeed and will always be a core element of our culture."

"While we like most larger companies do measure and follow up on employee wellbeing on an ongoing basis, it adds a lot of value to get an additional level of external perspective, on that exact topic. The ability to attract and retain the best people probably is the most important factor for us to meet our purpose of driving change to defeat Diabetes and other serious chronic diseases," said Jimi Kehlet Finance and Operations director for the company.

Every year, many organizations in Vietnam partners with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking, certification and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org