NOVOSENSE launched multi-chip product portfolio to enable industrial and automotive market

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IC design company NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (hereinafter as NOVOSENSE) announced the launch of 6 new industrial and automotive-qualified chip series, including isolated sampling, isolated driver, gate driver, non-isolated high-voltage half-bridge driver, silicon microphone conditioning chip, and gauge pressure sensor, used in new energy vehicle,industrial, consumer electronics, medical fields.



Automotive Electronic Solutions enabled by NOVOSENSE

1, Driver IC:

Single-channel isolated driver NSi6801 series

NSi6801 single-channel isolated driver is compatible with the optocoupler input. Compared with the traditional optocoupler gate driver, it has excellent performance and longer working life, which can work in a higher temperature environment with shorter propagation delay and less pulse width distortion. It can be used to drive such power tubes as SiC, IGBT and MOSFET.

The first generation of NSi6801 series was officially launched in early 2021 which could be applied in industrial motor, servo, solar inverter, energy storage and other fields. With its excellent performance exceeding the international leading level, it has received positive feedback from markets and large volume orders from customers. In order to assist customers to reduce system costs and increase efficiency, the second generation was launched in August 2022 which is more cost-effective.

Single-channel isolated gate driver NSi66x1A/NSi6601M series

NSi66x1A and NSi6601M single-channel isolated gate drivers launched in 2022 are suitable for driving SiC, IGBT and MOSFET with both automotive (AEC-Q100 standard) and industrial qualification. They are both widely used in new energy vehicles, A/C, power supply, solar inverter.

NSi66x1A is a kind of smart driver, providing up to 10A source and sink current and can directly drive high-power devices without additional Buffer circuits which is essential for conventional solutions. In addition, NSi66x1A is equipped with DESAT overcurrent protection, soft-turn-off and Miller clamp, supporting separate output.

NSi6601M integrates Miller clamp function and is in high isolated withstand voltage which is more suitable for high frequency, high voltage and high reliability applications.

Non-isolated high-voltage half-bridge driver NSD1624 series

NSD1624 is a series of non-isolated high-voltage half-bridge drivers launched recently which could be used to drive power devices such as MOSFET/IGBT.

NOVOSENSE innovatively applies the isolation solution to the high-voltage half-bridge driver, enabling the high voltage output side to withstand up to 1200V DC voltage, while SW pin can meet the requirements of high DV/DT and negative pressure peak resistance. It could be widely applied in high frequency, high voltage and high reliability applications like high-voltage half-bridge, full-bridge and LLC power topologies.

2, Isolated Sampling IC:

Isolated Sigma-Delta modulator NSi1303/NSi1305 series

The isolated Sigma-Delta modulator NSi1303 and NSi1305 series IC by NOVOSENSEhas very low offset voltage and temperature drift, high common mode transient immunity of up to 150kV/us, and 5000Vrms insulation voltage certified by UL1577. These technologies are applicable to typical applications in the industrial and automotive markets for current sampling in complex high-voltage systems. NSi1303 incorporates an internal clock and comes in both manchester coded (NSi1303Ex) and uncoded (NSi1303M/Dx) versions, while the NSi1305 outputs data to synchronize with the falling edge of external clock, which fully meets the different timing requirements from customers.

The NSi1303 is an isolated Sigma-Delta modulator with the internal clock, which has two options: 10MHz and 20MHz. The output data stream is synchronized with the internal clock. The corresponding linear differential input signal range of NSi1303 is ±50mV (full scale ±64mV) or ±250mV (full scale ±320mV). The ±50mV input range corresponds to 4.9K differential input impedance, and the ±250mV input range corresponds to 22K differential input impedance.

The NSi1305 is an isolated Sigma-Delta modulator whose output data is synchronized with the external clock falling edge, and the frequency ranges from 5MHz to 21MHz. The corresponding linear differential input signal range of NSi1305 is ±50mV (full scale ±64mV) or ±250mV (full scale ±320mV). The ±50mV input range corresponds to 4.9K differential input impedance, and the ±250mV input range corresponds to 22K differential input impedance.

3, Signal chain and sensor:

I2S interface silicon microphone conditioning chip NSC6364

NSC6364 is an I2S interface silicon microphone conditioning chip developed by NOVOSENSE for wearable devices, smart home appliances and the Internet of Things. Combining with specific MEMS transducer, the SNR can reach more than 63dB, and it has 3 power modes: sleep, low power, and performance modes, which can meet the needs of Always Listening to the system in real time. Compared with the traditional PDM microphone with audio ADC solution, this product can significantly reduce the system cost and power consumption of acoustic acquisition channel.

NSC6364 mainly consists of the low noise input buffer, analog-to-digital converter, digital signal processor, interface circuit, MEMS bias voltage generation circuit, OTP tuning and power control module. The NSC6364 supports BIAS and Gain trimming and can be used with mainstream MEMS transducer on the market. This trimming circuits can tune the final MEMS microphone to tight +/-1dB as customer requirement.

Gauge pressure sensor NSPGS5 series

Gauge pressure sensor NSPGS5 series of NOVOSENSE adopts CMOS mixed signal conditioning chip to amplify, calibrate and compensate the MEMS die output, which can convert the pressure signal from -10kpa to +10kPa into analog signal with customizable output range (0-5V) and digital I2C signal. In addition, the built-in MEMS differential pressure die is designed based on the highly sensitive monocrystal silicon piezoresistive effect and adopts the advanced silicon-silicon bonded CSOI MEMS micro-machining process. The precision and stability of the MEMS die during its life cycle are better than 1%F.S..

This series of products is mainly used in ventilator, oxygen generator, anesthesia instrument, pulmonary function detector, sphygmomanometer and biosafety cabinet and other medical fields, as well as gas flow detection, pressure switch and industrial control.

Construction of a complete analog chip product matrix with rapid growth in scale

According to the 2022 semi-annual report released by NOVOSENSE, the company achieved operating revenue of RMB 793 million in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 132.96%.During the reporting period, there was strong growth in all types of chip products, and the company is now able to offer more than 1100 models for sale.

About NOVOSENSE

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE Code 688052) is a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC design company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on signal sensing, system interconnection and power drive, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions such as sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power device, driver and power management, which are widely used in automotive, industrial, information communication and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world.

