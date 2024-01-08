Novotech Executive Team at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Global CRO Designed for Biotechs Across 25 Regions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, announced today that it will have the largest ever presence at the J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, USA, January 8-11, 2024.



This marks a significant milestone for the company as it has finalized the integration of its acquisitions of EastHORN and CBR International solidifying its position as a leading global CRO for the biotech sector.

The executive team will be participating in the following partnering platforms during the Conference:

CTIC – January 7, 2024, at the Intercontinental San Francisco

Biotech Showcase – January 8-10, 2024, at the San Francisco Hilton

BIO Partnering – January 8-11, 2024, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis

RESI – January 9, 2024, at the Marines Memorial Club

Novotech offers an integrated and scaleable clinical development approach across more than 25 geographies and is highly regarded for its scientific expertise in key therapeutic areas including:

Oncology

Cell & Gene Therapy

Liver disease

Infectious diseases and vaccines

Orphan and rare diseases



Novotech has more than 3,000 employees across 34 office locations in the US, Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

